Real Theatre Company Waco

Hosted by

Real Theatre Company Waco

About this event

Real Theatre Company Sponsorship Package 2026

Bronze Sponsorship Package item
Bronze Sponsorship Package
$200

1/2 page black & white program advertisement

Silver Sponsorship Package item
Silver Sponsorship Package
$300

1/2 page black & white program advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)

Gold Sponsorship Package item
Gold Sponsorship Package
$500

Full page black & white program advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)~~Instagram promotion

Platinum Sponsorship Package item
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$1,000

Full page black & white advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)~~Instagram promotion~~Verbal promotion of business at the beginning of each show (6 shows)

Add a donation for Real Theatre Company Waco

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!