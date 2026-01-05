Real Theatre Company Sponsorship Package 2026

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1/2 page black & white program advertisement
1/2 page black & white program advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)
Full page black & white program advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)~~Instagram promotion
Full page black & white advertisement~~Ad will be included on pre-show slides (6 shows)~~Instagram promotion~~Verbal promotion of business at the beginning of each show (6 shows)
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