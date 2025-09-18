Reality Check Teen Supporter Membership

Renews monthly
Support a teen to have free access to our recreation center and after school program.
Renews monthly
Support a teen to have free access to our recreation center, computer lab, afterschool program, homework help, tutoring and free snacks!
No expiration
Provide tutoring, snacks and access to our facilities for a group of students.
Renews monthly
Support 2 teens monthly to all of our programs and special events and provide additional funding for facility upgrades and expansion of our offerings to teens! Make a huge impact!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!