Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo 2025

Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Corporate Booth (Outdoor)
$250
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Indoor)
$200
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Outdoor)
$100
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Collard Greens & Cornbread Cook-Off
Free
This year we're looking for the best collard greens and cornbread.
Registration ends January 15, 2025.
All cook-off entries must be received no later than 9am on January 20, 2025 in a disposable heating pan (aluminum).
Judging will take place at noon.
This year we're looking for the best collard greens and cornbread.
Registration ends January 15, 2025.
All cook-off entries must be received no later than 9am on January 20, 2025 in a disposable heating pan (aluminum).
Judging will take place at noon.
Add a donation for Don't Believe the Hype Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!