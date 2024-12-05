Don't Believe the Hype Foundation

Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo 2025

3536 Grand Ave

Dallas, TX 75210, USA

Corporate Booth (Indoor)
$500
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Corporate Booth (Outdoor)
$250
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Indoor)
$200
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Outdoor)
$100
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Collard Greens & Cornbread Cook-Off
Free
This year we're looking for the best collard greens and cornbread. Registration ends January 15, 2025. All cook-off entries must be received no later than 9am on January 20, 2025 in a disposable heating pan (aluminum). Judging will take place at noon.
