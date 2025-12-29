Don't Believe the Hype Foundation

Hosted by

Don't Believe the Hype Foundation

About this event

Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo 2026

3400 S Fitzhugh Ave

Dallas, TX 75210, USA

Corporate Booth (Indoor)
$500

Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign

Corporate Booth (Outdoor)
$250

Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign

Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Indoor)
$200

Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration

Nonprofit / Small Business Vendor (Outdoor)
$100

Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration

Macaroni & Cheese Cook-Off
Free

This year we're looking for the best macaroni & cheese

Registration ends January 16, 2026.

All cook-off entries must be received no later than 9am on January 19, 2026 in a disposable heating pan (aluminum).

Judging will take place at noon.

Add a donation for Don't Believe the Hype Foundation

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