Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo 2026

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Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
Vendor receives one 6" table with 2 chairs and one booth sign. **Note** One business, organization, politician per registration
This year we're looking for the best macaroni & cheese
Registration ends January 16, 2026.
All cook-off entries must be received no later than 9am on January 19, 2026 in a disposable heating pan (aluminum).
Judging will take place at noon.
$
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