Ephemeral Players, Inc.

Hosted by

Ephemeral Players, Inc.

About this event

Really Really

150 1st Ave Second Floor

New York, NY 10009, USA

General Admission
$20
Suggested Ticket Price
$25

These amounts help us fund our future productions.

Suggested Ticket Price
$30

These amounts help us fund our future productions.

Suggested Supporter Ticket Price
$40

We are a new nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make our productions possible and keep theater accessible for everyone. Higher-tier contributions directly help sustain our work and expand access.

Suggested Supporter Ticket Price
$50

We are a new nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make our productions possible and keep theater accessible for everyone. Higher-tier contributions directly help sustain our work and expand access.

Add a donation for Ephemeral Players, Inc.

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