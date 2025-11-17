Realm of Caring Holiday Raffle 2025

Family Fun Pack which includes: Four (4) 90-minute attraction passes + Four (4) $5 arcade cards
AirCity360 Colorado Springs location ONLY
Valued at over $100!
$84 gift certificate
AstroTours provides stargazing tours and astronomy experiences across Colorado. Their tours are led by expert astronomers using professional telescopes, lasers, and binoculars. AstroTours brings the universe to you!
Foursome of golf - 18 holes with cart
Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course is an 18-hole, championship golf course situated at the base of Cheyenne Mountain. The course offers dramatic scenery, a full service pro shop and the popular lunch destination, Mulligan's Grill
Two (2) Reserved Admission Tickets
Ride the historic Cog Railway to the summit of Pikes Peak. More than a train ride, it’s a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime Colorado experience.
*Recipient must email the Cog Railway Ticket Office to schedule
Ultimate Pack Includes:
• (1) 30 ct. Capsules
• (1) Relief Cream Airless Pump (30ml)
• (1) 1000 mg Tincture (30ml)
• (4) Single Use Tincture (1ml)
• (4) Single Use Relief Cream (1ml)
Two (2) Select Access all day soak passes
Iron Mountain Hot Springs is located on the bank of the Colorado River, just West of Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, featuring 16 natural geothermal mineral pools, one large, mineralized family pool, and one inspired jetted spa.
Green fees and golf cart for (4) players at King's Deer Golf in Monument, Co
"Get Salty" detoxification package
*Winner must contact Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave directly at (719) 309-6776 to schedule after they receive the certificate.
Mile High Kit - The Ultimate Storage & Freshness Bundle
Take your storage game to the next level with the Mile High Kit featuring a Silverton Case with built-in odor control, humidity-regulated SmartJars, grinder and Stashtubes.
Highland Carry Bag with built-in odor control.
(2) $50 game play certificates for redemption at Colorado Springs Topgolf ONLY
Take aim at the giant outfield targets and enjoy year-round comfort in their hitting bays with cooling fans in the summer and heated bays in the winter, all with HDTVs in every bay!
Zeus Arc GT4 Gold Vape
The GT4 combines German engineering with a compact design that supports both dry herbs and concentrates.
*Intended for adults 21+ and should be used according to local regulations. Safety guidelines and usage instructions will be included in the materials for the winner.
Four (4) admission tickets
Explore the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and dive into the legacy of America’s greatest athletes through immersive exhibits, memorable experiences, and universally accessible design that inspires greatness in every visitor.
