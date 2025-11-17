Realm of Caring Holiday Raffle 2025

AirCity 360 Family Fun Pack
$5

Family Fun Pack which includes: Four (4) 90-minute attraction passes + Four (4) $5 arcade cards

AirCity360 Colorado Springs location ONLY


Valued at over $100!

https://aircity360.com/


AstroTours Gift Certificate
$5

$84 gift certificate


AstroTours provides stargazing tours and astronomy experiences across Colorado. Their tours are led by expert astronomers using professional telescopes, lasers, and binoculars. AstroTours brings the universe to you!


https://www.astrotours.org/

Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club Package
$5

Foursome of golf - 18 holes with cart


Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course is an 18-hole, championship golf course situated at the base of Cheyenne Mountain. The course offers dramatic scenery, a full service pro shop and the popular lunch destination, Mulligan's Grill


Valued at $175

https://carson.armymwr.com/CSGC


Cog Railway
$5

Two (2) Reserved Admission Tickets


Ride the historic Cog Railway to the summit of Pikes Peak. More than a train ride, it’s a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime Colorado experience.


*Recipient must email the Cog Railway Ticket Office to schedule


https://www.cograilway.com/

Denver Nuggets Signed Pennant
$5

 2025-26 Team Pennant


https://www.nba.com/nuggets/players-coaches

Feel the Reaction CBD Gift Set
$5

Ultimate Pack Includes:
• (1) 30 ct. Capsules
• (1) Relief Cream Airless Pump (30ml)
• (1) 1000 mg Tincture (30ml)
• (4) Single Use Tincture (1ml)
• (4) Single Use Relief Cream (1ml)


Valued at over $400

https://feelthereaction.shop/products/ultimate-pack-bundle

Goat Patch Brewing Growler & Refill
$5

Goat Patch Brewing growler and (1) fill gift certificate


https://www.goatpatchbrewing.com/

In-N-Out Burger
$5

Ten (10) Valued Guest Meal Cards


Valued at over $100

https://www.in-n-out.com/

Iron Mountain Hot Springs
$5

Two (2) Select Access all day soak passes


Iron Mountain Hot Springs is located on the bank of the Colorado River, just West of Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, featuring 16 natural geothermal mineral pools, one large, mineralized family pool, and one inspired jetted spa.


Valued at over $100

https://www.ironmountainhotsprings.com/

King's Deer Golf Club Package
$5

Green fees and golf cart for (4) players at King's Deer Golf in Monument, Co


Valued at $180

https://www.kingsdeergolfclub.com/

Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave Gift Card
$5

"Get Salty" detoxification package


*Winner must contact Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave directly at (719) 309-6776 to schedule after they receive the certificate.


Valued at $87

https://lunafloatspa.com/


Scheels Gift Card
$5

$100 Scheels Gift Card


https://www.scheels.com/

Stashlogix Mile High Kit
$5

Mile High Kit - The Ultimate Storage & Freshness Bundle


Take your storage game to the next level with the Mile High Kit featuring a Silverton Case with built-in odor control, humidity-regulated SmartJars, grinder and Stashtubes.


Valued at over $225

https://stashlogix.co/products/mile-high-kit?_pos=1&_sid=092b09f4a&_ss=r

Stashlogix Highland Carry Bag #1
$5

Highland Carry Bag with built-in odor control.


Valued at over $40

https://stashlogix.co/products/highland-3-0?_pos=2&_sid=7f2b5a014&_ss=r

Stashlogix Highland Carry Bag #2
$5

Highland Carry Bag with built-in odor control.


Valued at over $40

https://stashlogix.co/products/highland-3-0?_pos=2&_sid=7f2b5a014&_ss=r

Top Golf Colorado Springs Play Certificates
$5

(2) $50 game play certificates for redemption at Colorado Springs Topgolf ONLY


Take aim at the giant outfield targets and enjoy year-round comfort in their hitting bays with cooling fans in the summer and heated bays in the winter, all with HDTVs in every bay!


https://topgolf.com/us/colorado-springs/

TVape Zeus Arc GT4 Gold
$5

Zeus Arc GT4 Gold Vape


The GT4 combines German engineering with a compact design that supports both dry herbs and concentrates.


*Intended for adults 21+ and should be used according to local regulations. Safety guidelines and usage instructions will be included in the materials for the winner.


Valued at $380

https://tvape.com/zeus-arc-gt4.html

United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum
$5

Four (4) admission tickets


Explore the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and dive into the legacy of America’s greatest athletes through immersive exhibits, memorable experiences, and universally accessible design that inspires greatness in every visitor.


Valued at $120

https://usopm.org/

Add a donation for Realm Of Caring Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!