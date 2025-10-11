Realm of Whiskeys: Halloween Soiree

Join us for a spooktacular evening at the Stan Mansion for our Halloween Soiree! Dive into the immersive realm of whiskeys as we celebrate the season with a night of eerie elegance. Sip on a selection of 8-premium whiskeys paired with live violin music by Jeff Yang and pairings of Halloween candies in ways you never thought of! Mingle with fellow spirits and music enthusiasts this October. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed to impress in your most haunting attire.