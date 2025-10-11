In The Realm Of Senses

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In The Realm Of Senses

About this event

Realm of Whiskeys: Halloween Soiree

2408 N Kedzie Blvd

Chicago, IL 60647, USA

General Admission
$50

Join us for a spooktacular evening at the Stan Mansion for our Halloween Soiree! Dive into the immersive realm of whiskeys as we celebrate the season with a night of eerie elegance. Sip on a selection of 8-premium whiskeys paired with live violin music by Jeff Yang and pairings of Halloween candies in ways you never thought of! Mingle with fellow spirits and music enthusiasts this October. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed to impress in your most haunting attire.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!