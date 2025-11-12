REAL's 2nd Annual Breakfast of Champions: Honoring Education Leaders

🎟️ Your ticket includes:
✨ A delicious plated breakfast at Spinelli’s
🎤 Live program hosted by State Rep. Dan Cahill
🏆 Celebration of our 2025 Honorees – Molly Cohen, Michelle Baer, Lily & Dory Berkowitz, and Nicole McClain
🎁 Raffles, prizes, and uplifting stories of community impact
Be part of an inspiring morning that celebrates literacy, learning, and the power of community. Together, we’re building a City of Readers! 📚💙
🎟️ Your table includes:
✨ Reserved seating for 10 guests at Spinelli’s — enjoy breakfast together in style!
🎁 Exclusive access to raffles, prizes, and inspiring community stories
Gather your colleagues, friends, or family for a morning of connection and celebration. Your table supports REAL’s mission to build a City of Readers — one story, one learner, and one community at a time. 📚💙
Get ready for the ultimate Celtics fan experience! This is your chance to win an official 2024–2025 Boston Celtics basketball signed by the entire team AND the coach. Yes — the whole squad. 😍💚
Only 100 tickets are available… which means your odds?
Pretty incredible.
And the best part? Every ticket fuels The REAL Program’s literacy mission — supporting children and families in Lynn with access to books, educational programs, digital learning tools, early childhood education, ESL classes, and so much more.
Your ticket truly keeps the literacy ball rolling. 📚✨
