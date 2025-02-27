REALTOR & Government Day Bus Trip

1 John Nolen Dr

Madison, WI 53703, USA

Women's Council Member FREE
free
This FREE ticket option is for current WCR REALTOR® Members only.
Non WCR Members Regular Ticket (REALTORS® only)
$20
This ticket option is for non WCR Members, purchasing a ticket after 3/31/25. (REALTORS® ONLY)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing