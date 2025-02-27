Womens Council of Realtors - Greater Northeastern Region
REALTOR & Government Day Bus Trip
1 John Nolen Dr
Madison, WI 53703, USA
Women's Council Member FREE
free
This FREE ticket option is for current WCR REALTOR® Members only.
This FREE ticket option is for current WCR REALTOR® Members only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Non WCR Members Regular Ticket (REALTORS® only)
$20
This ticket option is for non WCR Members, purchasing a ticket after 3/31/25. (REALTORS® ONLY)
This ticket option is for non WCR Members, purchasing a ticket after 3/31/25. (REALTORS® ONLY)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout