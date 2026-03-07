Womens Council of REALTORS South Shore

Hosted by

Womens Council of REALTORS South Shore

About this event

"REALTORS® on the Rooftop" hosted by the Women's Council of REALTORS® South Shore

71 West Atlantic Steakhouse

Rear Building, 114 Water St Second Floor, Plymouth, MA 02360, USA

Women's Council of REALTORS® Member
Free

Members who have paid their 2026 Women's Council of REALTORS® South Shore annual dues in full

Future Members
$25

REALTOR®'s who are not members of Women's Council of REALTORS® who are looking to share an inspiring morning with us and see what Women's Council is all about!


Industry Affiliate
$40

I am not a REALTOR® but am here to make connections with REALTORS® and other industry pro's!

2026 Strategic Partners- Platinum
Free

Sponsorship Package includes 4 complimentary admission passes, please register guests separately (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)

2026 Strategic Partners- Gold
Free

Sponsorship Package includes 2 complimentary admission passes, please register guests separately (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)

2026 Strategic Partners- Silver
Free

Sponsorship Package includes 1 complimentary admission pass (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)

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