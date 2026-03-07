"REALTORS® on the Rooftop" hosted by the Women's Council of REALTORS® South Shore

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Rear Building, 114 Water St Second Floor, Plymouth, MA 02360, USA
Members who have paid their 2026 Women's Council of REALTORS® South Shore annual dues in full
REALTOR®'s who are not members of Women's Council of REALTORS® who are looking to share an inspiring morning with us and see what Women's Council is all about!
I am not a REALTOR® but am here to make connections with REALTORS® and other industry pro's!
Sponsorship Package includes 4 complimentary admission passes, please register guests separately (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)
Sponsorship Package includes 2 complimentary admission passes, please register guests separately (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)
Sponsorship Package includes 1 complimentary admission pass (any additional passes needed should register as an Industry Affiliate)
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