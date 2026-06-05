Project REAP

Hosted by

Project REAP

About this event

REAP on the Vineyard

Oak Bluffs

MA, USA

Host Committee Chair
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Our highest level of individual support. Acknowledged by name from the podium, group photo with honorees, invitation to the private honoree reception, prominent recognition in the program, and four (4) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $200. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $2,300.

Host Committee Vice Chair
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A leadership-level commitment. Recognition in the event program, group acknowledgment during the program, and three (3) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $150. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $1,350.

Host Committee Member
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

An invitation to stand among our founding supporters. Name listing in the program, group acknowledgment on social media, and two (2) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $100. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $650.

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