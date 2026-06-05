REAP on the Vineyard

About this event
Our highest level of individual support. Acknowledged by name from the podium, group photo with honorees, invitation to the private honoree reception, prominent recognition in the program, and four (4) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $200. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $2,300.
A leadership-level commitment. Recognition in the event program, group acknowledgment during the program, and three (3) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $150. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $1,350.
An invitation to stand among our founding supporters. Name listing in the program, group acknowledgment on social media, and two (2) guests. The fair market value of goods and services received is $100. You will receive a charitable tax receipt for $650.
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