Hosted by

Lake City Arts

About this event

Rebecca Romanowski’s Art

300 Silver St

Lake City, CO 81235, USA

Lady of the Garden item
Lady of the Garden
$431.14

encaustic

Price includes 9.15% tax


Reaching for the Sky item
Reaching for the Sky
$354.74

encaustic

Price includes tax

Strength and Beauty item
Strength and Beauty
$431.14

encaustic

Price includes tax

Changing Seasons item
Changing Seasons
$245.59

encaustic

price includes tax

Peace and Quiet item
Peace and Quiet
$245.59

encaustic

Price includes tax

Morning Sun item
Morning Sun
$163.73

encaustic

Price includes tax

Mountain Stream item
Mountain Stream
$245.59

encaustic

Price includes tax

Days of Golden Light item
Days of Golden Light
$431.14

encaustic

Price includes tax

Natural Beauty item
Natural Beauty
$245.59

encaustic

Price includes tax

Strength and Beauty item
Strength and Beauty
$163.73

encaustic

Price includes tax

Aspen Memories item
Aspen Memories
$682.19

acrylic

Price includes tax

Honey Bear item
Honey Bear
$382.03

acrylic

Price includes tax

4x6 Bears item
4x6 Bears
$60.03

acrylic

Price includes tax

Good Morning Lake City item
Good Morning Lake City
$382.03

acrylic

Price includes tax

View from the Inn item
View from the Inn
$245.59

acrylic

Price includes tax

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