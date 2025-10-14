Rebels Misfits Rescue Inc's Charity Auction

Hosted by
A coupon for $50.00 off your next service at Super Lube. Located at 1040 W. 4th St. in Benson. Super Lube provides a variety of automotive repairs and tire services; along with fast oil-change services.
Certificate for 25% off any color service or a FREE HAIRCUT from Sierra Garner @ Pure Beauty. All About U Salon & Boutique is located at 364 E. 4th St. in Benson. All About U provides cuts, styles, nail services and waxing.
FULL SET OF HYBRID LASHES. Provided by Lashing out with Erika. Erika Bejar is a licensed esthetician and is based in Willcox, AZ. Erika offers a variety of services. You can find additional information at Lashingout_witherika on Instagram.
Beautiful basket from Chalk Couture with everything you need to complete several projects. High end decor in a DYI kit. A perfect gift for crafters! This beautiful basket is provided by Carol Pierce.
This yummy treat basket is provided by Eden's Echo Farmstead. Located at 817 W. 4th St. in Benson (and a new store in Gladden Farms Marketplace!) This store offers goat milk soap, gluten-free baked goods, natural cleaners and other gifts. (And the best candied pecans ever!)
If you've got the time, we've got the beer. -Miller Beer. This cool set of 10 vintage beer glasses and $30.00 in gift card comes from the Mescal Bar & Grill. Mescal Bar is located at 70 N. Cherokee Trail in Mescal. Mescal Bar offers food and cocktails in a casual, fun atmosphere. They have live entertainment, karaoke, pool and poker.
This gorgeous pendant and silver chain were provided by Joanne Hageman of Bluerock West Jewelry. Joanne sells her handmade, personally designed jewelry at www.etsy.com/BlueRockWestJewelry
This amazing self-care gift basket was provided by The Infirmary. They have included lotion, soap, lip balm, sugar scrub and facial masks; and a variety of other products. The Infirmary is located in the courtyard at 234 E. 4th St. in Benson. They offer a multitude of health and beauty services.
This fun assortment of products comes to us from Little Rincon Rentals and Nursery. They are located at 650 W. 4th St. in Benson. The beautiful agave plant is planted in a Talavera style pot. Also included are a couple of t-shirts and four can coozies. Little Rincon offers equipment rentals to Benson and the surrounding communities along with a nice nursery featuring a variety of plants.
This cute little cooler is full of everything you need for a date night. Provided by Becker Ranch Creations, this cooler contains popcorn, soda, movies and desert - along with a Subway gift card.
Provided by GROOMING BY CHRISTINA, this "basket" has everything you need for a clean, happy doggy! Shampoo, toys, bones, snacks, a brush - along with a variety of other items - all in a large stainless steel dog dish. Grooming by Christina is located at 955 W. 4th St. in Benson.
Basset Hounds originated from France and Belgium. They are known for their short legs and floppy ears. They are happy and affectionate dogs. This clever little leash holder comes to us from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart.
Beagles originated in the United Kingdom. They have a keen sense of smell and are ideal hunting dogs with lots of energy. This cute leash holder comes to us from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart.
Do you love your Bluey? Blue Heelers are an amazing herding breed from Australia. This leash holder is perfect for holding their leash. Donated by Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart.
If you've ever had a Boston Terrier, you know they are the most lovable dogs ever. These little tuxedo clad canines are pure joy. This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your baby's leash.
Do you love your Pomeranian? I'll bet you do! They are fluffy little marshmallows - but they are smart marshmallows! This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your fur-baby's leash.
Chihuahuas are loyal and protective with a BIG PERSONALITY. They are believed to be descended from the Techichi, a small dog kept by the Toltec people of Mexico as early as the 9th century. This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your fur-baby's leash.
Boxers are a working dog that originated in Germany. They are energetic, loyal and smart. (They snore.) This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your best buddy's leash.
Everyone knows a German Shepherd when they see it. GSD's are intelligent, protective and loyal, they are great with kids. This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your best pal's leash.
A "Designer breed" dog, Labradoodles are very popular. They are the friendliest pups you could ever meet. Loving and intelligent. They are great for people with allergies. This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your best pal's leash.
Bulldogs are gentle, affectionate and loyal. They have a distinctive underbite and wrinkly face. This leash holder from Hart's Home Treasures by Brigitte Hart is perfect to hold your best pal's leash.
This gift certificate is provided by GROOMING BY CHRISTINA. Located at 955 W. 4th St. in Benson. Established in 2013, Christina offers one on grooming from start to finish and prides herself on making it a positive experience for every pet.
This gift certificate is for two nights of boarding for one dog at PLAYFUL PAWS BOARDING and DAYCARE. PLAYFUL PAWS is located in J-6 at Williams & Crazy Woman. Your pup will be loved, spoiled and entertained because Deana Edwards is the ultimate animal lover. You can find her business information at playfulpawsboarding.net
