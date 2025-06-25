Reborn Arts, Inc's Silent Auction: Dance for Peace 2025

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2431 N Tustin Ave # Q, Santa Ana, CA 92705, USA
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2 passes to visit the stunning Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena.
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2 passes for the FOX 1 Experience at Flightdeck + Rogue Racing, $100 to Mutt Lynch's and a Mutt Lynch's T-Shirt and a Schooner glass.
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Four season admission passes valid for the 2025 Summer Meet, Jul 18-Sep 7 and the 2025 Fall Meet, Oct 30-Nov 30. Passes DO
NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates: Fri, Oct 31 and Sat, Nov 1.
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Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More.
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Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend at Sender One Climbing.
Starting bid
Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend at Sender One Climbing.
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4 tickets to Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim. Can you escape in time?
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Did someone say "Best day ever!"? 2 passes to Adventure City in Anaheim and 2 meals at In-N-Out!
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Pair your day at the beach with this $100 gift card to Mutt Lynch's, Orange County's #1 dive bar since 1976. Includes Mutt Lynch schooner and T-shirt.
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2 tickets located in the Founders Circle Section to see the Thu, Sept 25 7:30 performance of West Side Story at LA Opera.
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2 tickets to see a show at the Irvine Barclay Theatre and 2 meal vouchers for In-N-Out.
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2 tickets to see Million Dollar Quartet at South Coast Repertory playing Sep 13-Oct 11, 2025 (excludes 9/19) and a $25 gift card to Tustin Brewing Company.
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2 tickets to see a performance at A Noise Within in Pasadena and 2 meal vouchers for In-N-Out.
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2 tickets to see any performance in the 2025 season at Musical Theatre West and a $50 Gift Card to Any Landry's restaurant.
Show Options: Buddy Holly, July 11-27 or Hello Dolly, Oct 17-Nov 2. Performances take place at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach.
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2 tickets to a 2025-26 Pacific Symphony Classical Concert at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, and a $50 Gift Card to any Landry's restaurant.
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Baseball signed by Angels' Left Fielder Taylor Ward.
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Support your favorite NBA team with this Signed 2024-2025 Clippers Team Basketball including James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. Includes certificate of authenticity.
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Ride in style with this Size M Fox Racing jersey and Fox Racing Vue Stray Goggles.
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Custom pet portrait painted by Classical Odyssey. Check out the artist on Instagram: ruxandra.of.dacoromania
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Get ready for an epic full-body and full-mind experience while having fun in community with this 5 class pack at Full Psycle South Coast Metro.
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Flake salt, salt crystals, fine salt made by Vera Salt, committed to making salt free of microplastics; plus, a spread of gourmet goodies for your next dinner party or night in.
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Better Biom has become a force in the all natural heath and oral care space in the last two years with their flouride free toothpaste tablets and silk dental floss. This basket includes two months of toothpaste tablets, kid's toothpaste, whitening strips and silky dental floss.
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Set your body up for success with 3 Pilates Privates with Master Teacher Boroka Nagy at Pilates on Main Orange County.
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B4 is the Pregame for Life, a stimulant free supplement to help reduce your anxiety and become your calmest, smoothest self. This basket includes a B4 sample flavor pack, B4 capsules, and two favorite flavors: Citrus and Tropical.
Learn more here: https://ramphealth.co/products/b4-20-packets?srsltid=AfmBOooQHz1w8OFzSnQvpZAQhQ63pmHyZ_1-26yLx51l5c-FTA0smZso
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