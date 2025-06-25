Reborn Arts, Inc

Hosted by

Reborn Arts, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Reborn Arts, Inc's Silent Auction: Dance for Peace 2025

Pick-up location

2431 N Tustin Ave # Q, Santa Ana, CA 92705, USA

The Huntington item
The Huntington
$30

Starting bid

2 passes to visit the stunning Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena.

Flightdeck + Rogue Racing + Mutt Lynch's item
Flightdeck + Rogue Racing + Mutt Lynch's item
Flightdeck + Rogue Racing + Mutt Lynch's
$135

Starting bid

2 passes for the FOX 1 Experience at Flightdeck + Rogue Racing, $100 to Mutt Lynch's and a Mutt Lynch's T-Shirt and a Schooner glass.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club item
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
$80

Starting bid

Four season admission passes valid for the 2025 Summer Meet, Jul 18-Sep 7 and the 2025 Fall Meet, Oct 30-Nov 30. Passes DO
NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates: Fri, Oct 31 and Sat, Nov 1.

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$300

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More.

Sender One Climbing Pass for 2 item
Sender One Climbing Pass for 2
$50

Starting bid

Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend at Sender One Climbing.

Sender One Climbing Pass for 2 item
Sender One Climbing Pass for 2
$50

Starting bid

Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend at Sender One Climbing.

Cross Roads Escape Games item
Cross Roads Escape Games
$80

Starting bid

4 tickets to Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim. Can you escape in time?

Adventure City and In-N-Out item
Adventure City and In-N-Out item
Adventure City and In-N-Out
$40

Starting bid

Did someone say "Best day ever!"? 2 passes to Adventure City in Anaheim and 2 meals at In-N-Out!

Newport Beach Day Out item
Newport Beach Day Out
$75

Starting bid

Pair your day at the beach with this $100 gift card to Mutt Lynch's, Orange County's #1 dive bar since 1976. Includes Mutt Lynch schooner and T-shirt.

West Side Story at LA Opera item
West Side Story at LA Opera
$250

Starting bid

2 tickets located in the Founders Circle Section to see the Thu, Sept 25 7:30 performance of West Side Story at LA Opera.

Irvine Barclay Theatre + In-N-Out item
Irvine Barclay Theatre + In-N-Out item
Irvine Barclay Theatre + In-N-Out
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to see a show at the Irvine Barclay Theatre and 2 meal vouchers for In-N-Out.

South Coast Repertory + Tustin Brewing Company item
South Coast Repertory + Tustin Brewing Company item
South Coast Repertory + Tustin Brewing Company
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to see Million Dollar Quartet at South Coast Repertory playing Sep 13-Oct 11, 2025 (excludes 9/19) and a $25 gift card to Tustin Brewing Company.

A Noise Within + In-N-Out item
A Noise Within + In-N-Out item
A Noise Within + In-N-Out
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to see a performance at A Noise Within in Pasadena and 2 meal vouchers for In-N-Out.

Musical Theatre West item
Musical Theatre West
$125

Starting bid

2 tickets to see any performance in the 2025 season at Musical Theatre West and a $50 Gift Card to Any Landry's restaurant.

Show Options: Buddy Holly, July 11-27 or Hello Dolly, Oct 17-Nov 2. Performances take place at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach.

Pacific Symphony item
Pacific Symphony
$110

Starting bid

2 tickets to a 2025-26 Pacific Symphony Classical Concert at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, and a $50 Gift Card to any Landry's restaurant.

Taylor Ward signed Baseball item
Taylor Ward signed Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Baseball signed by Angels' Left Fielder Taylor Ward.

Signed 2024-2025 Clippers Basketball item
Signed 2024-2025 Clippers Basketball
$220

Starting bid

Support your favorite NBA team with this Signed 2024-2025 Clippers Team Basketball including James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. Includes certificate of authenticity.

Fox Racing Gear item
Fox Racing Gear item
Fox Racing Gear
$100

Starting bid

Ride in style with this Size M Fox Racing jersey and Fox Racing Vue Stray Goggles.

Watercolor Pet Portrait by Classical Odyssey item
Watercolor Pet Portrait by Classical Odyssey item
Watercolor Pet Portrait by Classical Odyssey
$80

Starting bid

Custom pet portrait painted by Classical Odyssey. Check out the artist on Instagram: ruxandra.of.dacoromania

Cycling Class Pack item
Cycling Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for an epic full-body and full-mind experience while having fun in community with this 5 class pack at Full Psycle South Coast Metro.

Vera Salt + Gourmet Goodies item
Vera Salt + Gourmet Goodies
$40

Starting bid

Flake salt, salt crystals, fine salt made by Vera Salt, committed to making salt free of microplastics; plus, a spread of gourmet goodies for your next dinner party or night in.

Family Toothpaste Set by Better Biom item
Family Toothpaste Set by Better Biom
$50

Starting bid

Better Biom has become a force in the all natural heath and oral care space in the last two years with their flouride free toothpaste tablets and silk dental floss. This basket includes two months of toothpaste tablets, kid's toothpaste, whitening strips and silky dental floss.

Pilates Privates with Boroka Nagy item
Pilates Privates with Boroka Nagy
$150

Starting bid

Set your body up for success with 3 Pilates Privates with Master Teacher Boroka Nagy at Pilates on Main Orange County.

B4: The Pregame for Life by Ramp Health item
B4: The Pregame for Life by Ramp Health
$40

Starting bid

B4 is the Pregame for Life, a stimulant free supplement to help reduce your anxiety and become your calmest, smoothest self. This basket includes a B4 sample flavor pack, B4 capsules, and two favorite flavors: Citrus and Tropical.


Learn more here: https://ramphealth.co/products/b4-20-packets?srsltid=AfmBOooQHz1w8OFzSnQvpZAQhQ63pmHyZ_1-26yLx51l5c-FTA0smZso

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!