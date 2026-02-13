Rebuilders Celebration 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for one guest to the Rebuilders Celebration, including the social hour and silent auction, seated dinner, and the Rebuilder of the Year award presentation.
Reserved seating for eight guests at the Rebuilders Celebration, including the social hour and silent auction, seated dinner, and the Rebuilder of the Year award presentation.
Reserved seating for ten guests at the Rebuilders Celebration, including the social hour and silent auction, seated dinner, and the Rebuilder of the Year award presentation.
Reserved seating for twelve guests at the Rebuilders Celebration, including the social hour and silent auction, seated dinner, and the Rebuilder of the Year award presentation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!