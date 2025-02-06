Rebuilders Celebration 2025: Sponsorship

The Rebuilder Sponsorship is an exclusive opportunity to showcase your commitment to recovery and community wellness at one of our highest sponsorship levels. As a Rebuilder Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition at the podium by top Way Back Inn leadership, prominent on-site branding, and visibility in virtual and print media before, during, and after the event.
This package also includes a branded table for 12, offering a prime seating experience for you and your guests. Plus, we’ll work with you to customize your sponsorship benefits to align with your organization’s goals and vision.
Join us in making a powerful impact—become a Rebuilder Sponsor today!
The Rebuilder Sponsorship is an exclusive opportunity to showcase your commitment to recovery and community wellness at one of our highest sponsorship levels. As a Rebuilder Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition at the podium by top Way Back Inn leadership, prominent on-site branding, and visibility in virtual and print media before, during, and after the event.
This package also includes a branded table for 12, offering a prime seating experience for you and your guests. Plus, we’ll work with you to customize your sponsorship benefits to align with your organization’s goals and vision.
Join us in making a powerful impact—become a Rebuilder Sponsor today!
Restore Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
The Restore Sponsorship is a distinguished opportunity to support Way Back Inn’s mission while gaining valuable visibility. As a Restore Sponsor, you will receive special recognition at the event, prominent on-site branding, and acknowledgment in virtual and print media before, during, and after the celebration.
This package also includes a branded table for 10, providing a premier experience for you and your guests. Like all sponsorships, this level can be customized to best suit your needs and philanthropic goals.
Partner with us in rebuilding lives—become a Restore Sponsor today!
The Restore Sponsorship is a distinguished opportunity to support Way Back Inn’s mission while gaining valuable visibility. As a Restore Sponsor, you will receive special recognition at the event, prominent on-site branding, and acknowledgment in virtual and print media before, during, and after the celebration.
This package also includes a branded table for 10, providing a premier experience for you and your guests. Like all sponsorships, this level can be customized to best suit your needs and philanthropic goals.
Partner with us in rebuilding lives—become a Restore Sponsor today!
Recovery Sponsor
$3,500
groupTicketCaption
The Recovery Sponsorship is a meaningful way to support Way Back Inn while gaining valuable recognition. As a Recovery Sponsor, you will receive special acknowledgment at the event, branding on-site, and recognition in virtual and print materials leading up to and following the celebration.
This package includes a branded table for eight, offering a wonderful opportunity to engage with fellow supporters and community leaders.
Join us in making a lasting impact—become a Recovery Sponsor today!
The Recovery Sponsorship is a meaningful way to support Way Back Inn while gaining valuable recognition. As a Recovery Sponsor, you will receive special acknowledgment at the event, branding on-site, and recognition in virtual and print materials leading up to and following the celebration.
This package includes a branded table for eight, offering a wonderful opportunity to engage with fellow supporters and community leaders.
Join us in making a lasting impact—become a Recovery Sponsor today!
Inn-spire Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
The Inn-Spire Sponsorship offers a powerful way to support Way Back Inn’s mission while receiving prominent recognition. As an Inn-Spire Sponsor, your generosity will be highlighted with on-site event recognition, as well as social media and digital acknowledgment leading up to and following the celebration.
This package includes six event tickets, providing an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and community leaders.
Be a source of hope and transformation—become an Inn-Spire Sponsor today!
The Inn-Spire Sponsorship offers a powerful way to support Way Back Inn’s mission while receiving prominent recognition. As an Inn-Spire Sponsor, your generosity will be highlighted with on-site event recognition, as well as social media and digital acknowledgment leading up to and following the celebration.
This package includes six event tickets, providing an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and community leaders.
Be a source of hope and transformation—become an Inn-Spire Sponsor today!
Innkeeper
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
The Innkeeper Sponsorship is a dynamic way to support Way Back Inn while gaining recognition at the event and online. As an Innkeeper Sponsor, your generosity will be acknowledged through social media and digital recognition, ensuring your commitment to recovery is seen by our community.
This package includes four event tickets, allowing you to join us for an inspiring evening of celebration and impact.
Support the journey to recovery—become an Innkeeper Sponsor today!
The Innkeeper Sponsorship is a dynamic way to support Way Back Inn while gaining recognition at the event and online. As an Innkeeper Sponsor, your generosity will be acknowledged through social media and digital recognition, ensuring your commitment to recovery is seen by our community.
This package includes four event tickets, allowing you to join us for an inspiring evening of celebration and impact.
Support the journey to recovery—become an Innkeeper Sponsor today!
Impact
$500
groupTicketCaption
The Impact Sponsorship is an accessible way to show your support for Way Back Inn’s mission while gaining on-site event recognition and digital visibility. As an Impact Sponsor, your name or organization will be featured through social media and digital recognition, highlighting your commitment to rebuilding lives.
This package includes two event tickets, giving you the opportunity to experience an evening of inspiration, connection, and impact.
Make a difference—become an Impact Sponsor today!
The Impact Sponsorship is an accessible way to show your support for Way Back Inn’s mission while gaining on-site event recognition and digital visibility. As an Impact Sponsor, your name or organization will be featured through social media and digital recognition, highlighting your commitment to rebuilding lives.
This package includes two event tickets, giving you the opportunity to experience an evening of inspiration, connection, and impact.
Make a difference—become an Impact Sponsor today!