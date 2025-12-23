Way Back Inn Inc

Way Back Inn Inc

Rebuilders Celebration 2026: Sponsorship

15W468 Grand Ave

Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA

Rebuilder Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Rebuilder Sponsors receive premier recognition during the 2026 Rebuilders Celebration, including podium acknowledgment, on-site visibility, and recognition throughout event materials. This leadership level also offers customized recognition opportunities aligned with your organization’s goals.

Recovery Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Recovery Sponsors receive on-site and program recognition during the Rebuilders Celebration, along with inclusion in pre- and post-event acknowledgments.

Restore Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Restore Sponsors receive on-site recognition and acknowledgment as part of the Rebuilders Celebration program and event materials.

Innkeeper Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Innkeeper Sponsors are recognized on-site and included in sponsor listings associated with the Rebuilders Celebration.

InnSpire
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Innspire Sponsors receive event recognition and inclusion in sponsor listings.

Impact
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Impact Sponsors are recognized as supporters of the Rebuilders Celebration.

