Rebuilding Generations TEAM 84

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Join Team 84
Help Us Build the Next Generation
Dear Friend,
At Rebuilding Generations, we believe young people don’t just need advice — they need
opportunity.
They need mentors.
They need hands-on skills.
They need someone who believes in them.
Every week, we invest in students by teaching real-world trades, restoring vehicles, building
confidence, and helping them discover purpose. We are shaping leaders, builders, entrepreneurs,
and men and women of character.
This year, we’re introducing a simple way to make a lasting impact.
Introducing: Team 84
Team 84 is built around a powerful idea:
$84 per month = roughly $1,000 per year invested into the next generation.
It’s simple.
It’s consistent.
It’s transformational.
When you join Team 84, you commit to giving $84 per month (1-year minimum), providing stable,
predictable support that allows our program to grow and serve more students.
As a Team 84 Sponsor, You Will Receive:
• A Limited Edition Team 84 T-Shirt
• A Monthly Impact Newsletter with real stories and updates
• Quarterly Behind-the-Scenes Tours of the shop
• An invitation to our Annual “State of the Program” BBQ
• Exclusive BBQ giveaways
• Entry into a drawing for two (2) SEMA Show ticket giveaways (2 tickets per winner)
• Most importantly — the opportunity to directly shape the next generation
Your $84 per month helps provide tools, training materials, safety gear, mentorship resources,
insurance, facility costs, and opportunities our students would not otherwise have.
This isn’t just a donation.
It’s an investment in legacy.
It’s a declaration that the next generation matters.
It’s a commitment to rebuilding lives through mentorship, skills, and purpose.
If you believe in what we’re building, we invite you to join Team 84 today.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!