Rebuilding Generations TEAM 84

Join Team 84

Help Us Build the Next Generation

Dear Friend,

At Rebuilding Generations, we believe young people don’t just need advice — they need

opportunity.

They need mentors.

They need hands-on skills.

They need someone who believes in them.

Every week, we invest in students by teaching real-world trades, restoring vehicles, building

confidence, and helping them discover purpose. We are shaping leaders, builders, entrepreneurs,

and men and women of character.

This year, we’re introducing a simple way to make a lasting impact.

Introducing: Team 84

Team 84 is built around a powerful idea:

$84 per month = roughly $1,000 per year invested into the next generation.

It’s simple.

It’s consistent.

It’s transformational.

When you join Team 84, you commit to giving $84 per month (1-year minimum), providing stable,

predictable support that allows our program to grow and serve more students.

As a Team 84 Sponsor, You Will Receive:

• A Limited Edition Team 84 T-Shirt

• A Monthly Impact Newsletter with real stories and updates

• Quarterly Behind-the-Scenes Tours of the shop

• An invitation to our Annual “State of the Program” BBQ

• Exclusive BBQ giveaways

• Entry into a drawing for two (2) SEMA Show ticket giveaways (2 tickets per winner)

• Most importantly — the opportunity to directly shape the next generation

Your $84 per month helps provide tools, training materials, safety gear, mentorship resources,





insurance, facility costs, and opportunities our students would not otherwise have.

This isn’t just a donation.

It’s an investment in legacy.

It’s a declaration that the next generation matters.

It’s a commitment to rebuilding lives through mentorship, skills, and purpose.

If you believe in what we’re building, we invite you to join Team 84 today.