REC Haven Inc Memberships 2025

About the memberships
🩵 Comfort Member – $25/month
Helps provide essential items, meals, and safe moments of care for children in need.
• Includes a soft REC Haven T-shirt as a welcome gift.
💛 Warmth Member – $45/month
Expands your impact by helping cover multiple comfort kits, program supplies, or a family night meal.
• Includes a cozy REC Haven hoodie as a welcome gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!