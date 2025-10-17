Red Star Gala Sponsorship

6500 Motor Enclave Wy

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$75,000

•  Exclusive naming rights to the event

•  Opportunity for executive to speak during event program

• Opportunity to play a :30 video message/commercial on digital signage during cocktail reception & program

• Full-page advertisement & recognition in program**

•  Premier presentation space at the event

•  Exposure on large LED display at property entrance

•  On-stage verbal recognition

•  Logo included on all print promotional materials (Signage, program, on-screen)**

•  Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

•  Recognition in press release, website and social media posts

•  Logo on Red Star website

•  6 VIP Tables (60 people), 20 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($35,000 Value)

•  Right of first refusal to be Presenting Sponsor for 2027 gala

VIP SPONSOR
$50,000

•VIP Party Sponsor, Elevator Decal, and Premier presentation space in the VIP event area

• Opportunity for executive to speak during VIP event

• Opportunity to play a :30 video message/commercial on digital signage during the cocktail reception and program

• Full-page advertisement in program**

•  Logo included in program and on on-screen presentation**

•  Exposure on large LED display at property entrance

•  On-stage verbal recognition

•  Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

•  Recognition in press release, website & social media posts

•  4 VIP Tables (40 people), 16 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($24,000 Value)

•  Right of first refusal to be VIP Sponsor for 2027 gala

CHALLENGE COIN SPONSOR
$25,000

• Name and logo on Official Event challenge coin*

• Full-page advertisement in program**

• Logo included in program and on on-screen presentation**

•  On-stage verbal recognition

•  Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

•  Recognition in press release, website and social media posts

•  2 VIP Tables (20 people), 8 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($12,000 Value)

First refusal to be Challenge Coin Sponsor for 2027 gala

THRILL RIDE SPONSOR
$20,000

•  Logo on car decal for thrill rides during the VIP

•  Three-Quarter-page recognition in event program**

•  Digital ad display/video message on restroom monitors

•  Logo included in the program**

•  Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

•  On-stage verbal recognition

 

•Recognition in press release, website and social media posts

1 Priority Table (10 people), 10 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($7,500 Value)

RED SPONSOR
$15,000

• Three-Quarter-page recognition in event program**

• Digital ad display/video message on restroom monitors

• Logo included in the program**

• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

• On-stage verbal recognition

• Recognition in press release, website and social media posts

• 1 Priority Table (10 people), 6 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($6,500 Value)

WHITE SPONSOR
$10,000

• Half-page recognition in event program**

• Logo included in the program**

• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

• On-stage verbal recognition

• Recognition on website and social media posts

• 1 Priority Table (10 people), 4 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($6,000 Value)

BLUE SPONSOR
$5,000

• Quarter-page recognition in event program**

• Logo/name included in the program**

• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

• On-stage verbal recognition

• Recognition on website and social media posts

1 Priority Table (10 people), 2 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($5,500 Value)

FRIEND SPONSOR
$3,000

•  Donation of one table (10 people) that will be used for current military, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and Red Star families

•  Logo/name included in the program**

•  Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

•  Recognition on website and social media posts

