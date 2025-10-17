Red Star Gala Sponsorship

• Exclusive naming rights to the event
• Opportunity for executive to speak during event program
• Opportunity to play a :30 video message/commercial on digital signage during cocktail reception & program
• Full-page advertisement & recognition in program**
• Premier presentation space at the event
• Exposure on large LED display at property entrance
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Logo included on all print promotional materials (Signage, program, on-screen)**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• Recognition in press release, website and social media posts
• Logo on Red Star website
• 6 VIP Tables (60 people), 20 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($35,000 Value)
• Right of first refusal to be Presenting Sponsor for 2027 gala
•VIP Party Sponsor, Elevator Decal, and Premier presentation space in the VIP event area
• Opportunity for executive to speak during VIP event
• Opportunity to play a :30 video message/commercial on digital signage during the cocktail reception and program
• Full-page advertisement in program**
• Logo included in program and on on-screen presentation**
• Exposure on large LED display at property entrance
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• Recognition in press release, website & social media posts
• 4 VIP Tables (40 people), 16 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($24,000 Value)
• Right of first refusal to be VIP Sponsor for 2027 gala
• Name and logo on Official Event challenge coin*
• Full-page advertisement in program**
• Logo included in program and on on-screen presentation**
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• Recognition in press release, website and social media posts
• 2 VIP Tables (20 people), 8 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($12,000 Value)
First refusal to be Challenge Coin Sponsor for 2027 gala
• Logo on car decal for thrill rides during the VIP
• Three-Quarter-page recognition in event program**
• Digital ad display/video message on restroom monitors
• Logo included in the program**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• On-stage verbal recognition
•Recognition in press release, website and social media posts
1 Priority Table (10 people), 10 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($7,500 Value)
• Three-Quarter-page recognition in event program**
• Digital ad display/video message on restroom monitors
• Logo included in the program**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Recognition in press release, website and social media posts
• 1 Priority Table (10 people), 6 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($6,500 Value)
• Half-page recognition in event program**
• Logo included in the program**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Recognition on website and social media posts
• 1 Priority Table (10 people), 4 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($6,000 Value)
• Quarter-page recognition in event program**
• Logo/name included in the program**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Recognition on website and social media posts
1 Priority Table (10 people), 2 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($5,500 Value)
• Donation of one table (10 people) that will be used for current military, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and Red Star families
• Logo/name included in the program**
• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags
• Recognition on website and social media posts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!