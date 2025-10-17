Red Star Gala Sponsorship

•VIP Party Sponsor, Elevator Decal, and Premier presentation space in the VIP event area

• Opportunity for executive to speak during VIP event

• Opportunity to play a :30 video message/commercial on digital signage during the cocktail reception and program

• Full-page advertisement in program**

• Logo included in program and on on-screen presentation**

• Exposure on large LED display at property entrance

• On-stage verbal recognition

• Opportunity to provide promotional item in guest swag bags

• Recognition in press release, website & social media posts

• 4 VIP Tables (40 people), 16 VIP and Thrill Ride tickets ($24,000 Value)

• Right of first refusal to be VIP Sponsor for 2027 gala