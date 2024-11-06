Receive a Photo Print for a gift of $250

DORIS Bones item
DORIS Bones
$250
“DORIS Bones”, B&W, GH4 Panasonic Lumix, Old Mystic CT © Heather Holloway Restoration of 1905 Herreshoff Manufacturing Company Hull #625 DORIS at Snediker Yacht Restoration, Night Shoot of restoration in-progress inspired by museum photographs of dinosaurs
East Alstead Lily Pond item
East Alstead Lily Pond
$250
“East Alstead Lily Pond”, Kodak Gold 120, 1951 Zeiss Ikon Nettar, 2024 July © Heather Holloway
Last Sun on Last Hay of Summer item
Last Sun on Last Hay of Summer
$250
“Last Sun on Last Hay of Summer”, Alstead, Kodak Portra 400 120, 1951 Zeiss Ikon Nettar, Aug 2024, © Heather Holloway. This photo was taken about 6:30 pm. The next morning the farmer was out haying the field. This was the very last day that the last hay crop of 2024 stood in the sun.
Newport Bridge item
Newport Bridge
$250
“Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge” looking back from Jamestown RI, B&W Ilford 120, 1951 Zeiss Ikon Nettar, April 2024 © Heather Holloway
Summer Field in Vignette item
Summer Field in Vignette
$250
“Summer Field in Vignette”, Surry, Kodak Portra 400 120, This vignette effect happens in camera on these older cameras due to the manual advance. The film is wound and set in position through a small red window in the back of the camera, occasionally, its over-wound, or underwound, or sometimes placed past the emulsion layer.
The Blacksmith item
The Blacksmith
$250
“The Blacksmith”, GH4 Panasonic Lumix ,impromptu portrait of blacksmith Clint Wright at his shop in Noank CT © Heather Holloway
Warren Dam in Winter item
Warren Dam in Winter
$250
“Warren Dam in Winter”, Kodak Gold 120, 1951 Ziess Ikon Nettar, East Alstead, 2024, © Heather Holloway
Add a donation for Heritage Craft Documentary, a fiscally sponsored project of Arts Alive

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!