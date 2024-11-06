Receive a Photo Print for a gift of $250

“Summer Field in Vignette”, Surry, Kodak Portra 400 120, This vignette effect happens in
camera on these older cameras due to the manual advance. The film is wound and set in
position through a small red window in the back of the camera, occasionally, its over-wound, or
underwound, or sometimes placed past the emulsion layer.
