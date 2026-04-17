studio on the hill parent club

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studio on the hill parent club

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Recital Program Ad

1/4 page Ad
$25

Fill 1/4 page with a message or business logo in our recital program for your dancer(s). Once purchased, your upload instructions will be sent to your email.

Half Page Ad
$50

Fill half of a page with a message or business logo in our recital program for your dancer(s). Once purchased, your upload instructions will be sent to your email.

Full Page Ad
$100

Fill a full page with a message or business logo in our recital program for your dancer(s). Once purchased, your upload instructions will be sent to your email.

Add a donation for studio on the hill parent club

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