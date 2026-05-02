EDC Booster Club

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EDC Booster Club

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Recital & Rehearsal 2026 Lunch Delivery

FRIDAY REHEARSAL:Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal item
FRIDAY REHEARSAL:Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
$12.50

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

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FRIDAY REHEARSAL: 8 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Packaged Meal item
FRIDAY REHEARSAL: 8 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Packaged Meal
$12.50

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

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FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Chick-Fil-A Market Salad item
FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Chick-Fil-A Market Salad
$14.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

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FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Dominos - 2 Slices item
FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Dominos - 2 Slices
$5.99

Choose cheese or pepperoni


FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Dominos - Whole Pizza item
FRIDAY REHEARSAL: Dominos - Whole Pizza
$21.99

Choose cheese or pepperoni


SATURDAY RECITAL : 8 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Packaged Meal item
SATURDAY RECITAL : 8 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Packaged Meal
$12.50

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

0
SATURDAY RECITAL: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal item
SATURDAY RECITAL: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
$12.50

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

0
SATURDAY RECITAL: Chick-Fil-A Market Salad item
SATURDAY RECITAL: Chick-Fil-A Market Salad
$14.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

0
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