Recital & Rehearsal 2026 Lunch Delivery

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Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Choose cheese or pepperoni
Choose cheese or pepperoni
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
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