Reckoning Larp April 16-19th, 2026

65 Billie Creek Road

Rockville, IN 47872, USA

General Admission
$200

Grants entry to Reckoning Larp starting April 16-19, 2026 at Billie Creek Village in Rockville, IN.

Membership purchases are necessary before purchase of entry are allowed. Membership purchases are non-refundable.

This ticket is an entry sale. All entry sales are final after January 1. Our events operate on a living/working budget that depends on confirmed attendance, and it is not sustainable for us to issue refunds after that date.

If unexpected circumstances arise, you may email us at [email protected] to discuss your situation. While refunds cannot be guaranteed, we are committed to treating our community members with care and will review requests on a case-by-case basis.

Thank you for understanding and supporting our work.



General Admission w/ Early Arrival
$225

Grants entry to Reckoning Larp EARLY on April 15, 2026 at noon for the event.


