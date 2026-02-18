RECLAIM: A Sacred Pleasure Retreat Hosted by Sweet November

About this event
This is the full Founding Circle Investment for RECLAIM: A Sacred Pleasure Retreat.
Choosing this option secures your place in the experience with one complete payment of $397 — no additional payments required.
If you prefer to pay over time, you may choose the non-refundable deposit option instead and complete your remaining balance using the Pay What You Can payment option.
We look forward to welcoming you into this sacred container.
Reserve your place in RECLAIM: A Sacred Pleasure Retreat with a non-refundable $150 deposit.
This deposit secures your spot in the Founding Circle while allowing you to complete your remaining balance of $247 over time.
After your deposit is made, return anytime to submit additional payments using the Pay What You Can balance option. The full balance must be completed by May 30th, 2026.
Thank you for honoring this sacred commitment.
Use this option after your non-refundable deposit has been made to contribute toward your remaining balance.
This is a Pay What You Can payment toward the $247 balance for your Founding Circle Investment. You may return anytime to make additional payments until your balance is fulfilled.
Thank you for honoring your commitment and investing in this sacred experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!