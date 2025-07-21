Reclaim Wellness's Silent Auction

Bruce is a 48inx60in favorite painting of many. This is made with mixed media and is full of interesting textures. Bruce began a series of majestic fish paintings Nina created in 2024 and one of the last to be sold. This painting took over 48 hours to complete and has fine details in the face of the fish, morphing into heavier strokes similar to impressionism in the fins to create movement. This painting is a one of a kind. It has not been copied or printed and it will not be copied or printed in the future.

