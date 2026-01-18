Reclaiming Elegance A Fashionetta® Renaissance Sponsorship

Hosted by
This sponorship level includes the following: Full-Color Souvenir Book Ad,
Recognition on Invitations, Print & Broadcast Promotion Recognition,
Event-Night Video Recognition,
Emcee Special Recognition,
Hotel Lobby & Ballroom Signage, Digital Rolling Ad Logo, Reserved Table Seating with 10 tickets, Invitation-Only Sponsor Happy Hour, 3 Bottles of Wine/Champagne at Table, Commerative Gift at Each Seat
This sponorship level includes the following: Full-Color Souvenir Book Ad,
Recognition on Invitations, Print & Broadcast Promotion Recognition,
Event-Night Video Recognition,
Emcee Special Recognition,
Hotel Lobby & Ballroom Signage, Digital Rolling Ad Logo, Reserved Table Seating with 8 tickets, Invitation-Only Sponsor Happy Hour, 2 Bottles of Wine/Champagne at Table, Commerative Gift at Each Seat
This sponorship level includes the following: Full-Color Souvenir Book Ad, Digital Rolling Ad Logo, 1 bottle of wine, and Reserved Table Seating with 6 Tickets
This sponorship level includes the following: Full-Color Souvenir Book Ad, Digital Rolling Ad Logo, and Reserved Table Seating with 3 Tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!