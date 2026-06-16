Reclaiming Hope dinner - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This package includes:
*2 Night Stay in a Deluxe Queen Suite
*Great Wolf Lodge backpack filled with wolf ears, goggles and swim towels for your stay!
*Valid only at Colorado Springs location.
*Donated by Great Wolf Lodge - Colorado Springs
*Estimated package value $850.00
Starting bid
Two (2) Tucanos Churrasco Meals
(Tucanos churrasco meal includes assorted breads, fried bananas, unlimited salad festival, and the full churrasco selections.)
*Donated by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Colorado Springs
*Estimated value $76.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!