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Reclaiming Hope

About this event

Reclaiming Hope dinner - Silent Auction

Great Wolf Lodge package item
Great Wolf Lodge package
$250

Starting bid

This package includes:

*2 Night Stay in a Deluxe Queen Suite

*Great Wolf Lodge backpack filled with wolf ears, goggles and swim towels for your stay!

*Valid only at Colorado Springs location.


*Donated by Great Wolf Lodge - Colorado Springs

*Estimated package value $850.00

Tucanos Brazilian Grill item
Tucanos Brazilian Grill
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) Tucanos Churrasco Meals

(Tucanos churrasco meal includes assorted breads, fried bananas, unlimited salad festival, and the full churrasco selections.)


*Donated by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Colorado Springs

*Estimated value $76.00

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