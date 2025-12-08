Reclaiming the Season - Fundraiser benefiting MUMlife Community

Hosted by
1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064, USA
The Twin double stroller is designed to help parents navigate life with two (or more) kiddos and experience the world as a family. It goes beyond fitting through doorways and effortlessly converts to a trio or quad stroller with the help of patented add-on seats, a wide range of car seat compatibility, and one of the highest seat weight capacities on the market. Its super lightweight frame and reliable, compact fold make tackling errands with kids in tow a breeze, while the deep recline, two full-size seats, and 4-panel canopy create a sun-protected dreamland. --easy fold --disney friendly. --can add more seats --lightweight --large sun visors -----We have assembled the stroller to be display at our silent auction. https://zoebaby.com/products/zoe-twin-double-stroller
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/595467375869010249?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=157037b6-dddd-4426-af72-8253c73da556 This is for a 2 night stay during 2026. You can purchase additional nights if you wish to stay longer. Keep it simple at this peaceful private home with King size bed in the master suite. The living room has a large smart TV with internet access. Located close to Historic downtown Franklin and within walking distance to the Carnton house and Harpeth river access. Absolutely beautiful inside and out to entertain your family, friends or just to relax.
Located on 3 acres close to downtown Franklin and the Harpeth river. 3 bedrooms with a King bed, queen bed and two twin beds. State of the art appliances with washer and dryer access inside. Also has a screened porch on the side with a bed swing to relax or small table to enjoy coffee. Also, there is a back deck with table, along with a grill and fire pit for entertaining.
You will have access to the house and yard, with a driveway to park.
