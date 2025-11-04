The Heir Has Risen

Hosted by

The Heir Has Risen

About this event

Reclamation Session

15 Minute Session
$25

Quick, focused guidance to address immediate questions and provide actionable steps for your legal standing or sovereign paperwork.

30 Minute Session
$50

In-depth one-on-one session to review your situation, explore options, and outline practical steps for building your case or correcting your status.


60 Minute Session
$100

Comprehensive session with personalized recommendations, detailed guidance, and strategic support for navigating court matters and completing sovereign documentation.

Add a donation for The Heir Has Risen

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!