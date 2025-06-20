Recover Out Loud

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
• Logo placement on event T-shirts • Prominent logo on event banner • Complimentary team registration for “Kick the Habit” Kickball Tournament • Complimentary Vendor Space • Verbal recognition during the event • Exclusive social media features
Gold Sponsor
$500
• Logo on event banner and promotional materials • Complimentary team registration for Kickball Tournament • Complimentary Vendor Space • Verbal recognition during the event • Social media mentions
Silver Sponsor
$250
• Verbal recognition during the event • Complimentary Vendor Space • Social media mention
Bronze Sponsor
$100
• Verbal recognition during the event • Complimentary Vendor Space
