Recover The Dream Silent Auction

Original Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions Artwork

🎨 ONE-OF-A-KIND HAND-PAINTED MASTERPIECE

This stunning original painting captures Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in incredible detail and artistic brilliance. Hand-painted by artist Matt Taro, this unique piece showcases Gibbs in his iconic Lions uniform with the Detroit skyline beautifully reflected in his helmet visor - and if you look closely, you can spot "Sonic" (Gibbs' nickname) cleverly incorporated into the reflection, making this a true tribute to both the player and the city.

🏈 ARTWORK DETAILS:

Size: 4 feet tall x 4 feet wide (48" x 48") - This is a LARGE statement piece!

Canvas: Hand-painted original on large canvas (not a print)

Subject: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Artist: Matt Tatro (signed by the artist)

Edition: 1 of 1 - This is the ONLY piece like this in existence

✨ SPECIAL FEATURES:

Incredible attention to detail in uniform and equipment

Detroit skyline reflection in helmet visor with "Sonic" nickname cleverly integrated

Professional-quality large canvas artwork ready to display

Artist signature adds authenticity and value

Perfect for any Lions fan, sports memorabilia collector, or art enthusiast

Impressive scale - at 4 feet by 4 feet, this piece commands attention in any room

💙 SUPPORTING A GREAT CAUSE:

100% of proceeds benefit local artists and Recover the Dream, supporting young athletes in underserved communities with nutrition, healthcare, and sports opportunities.





This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an original piece of Lions and Detroit sports art history!



