Recovery on the River 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material.
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material.
Recovery Ally Sponsorship Level
$1,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period.
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period.
Recovery Advocate Sponsorship Level
$2,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period and a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms.
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period and a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms.
Recovery Rockstar Sponsorship Level
$3,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period, a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms, and opportunity to display your own sign or banner at the event.
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period, a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms, and opportunity to display your own sign or banner at the event.
Add a donation for New Horizons Behavioral Health
$
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