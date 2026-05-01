New Horizons Behavioral Health

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New Horizons Behavioral Health

About this event

Recovery on the River 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

1000 Bay Ave

Columbus, GA 31901, USA

Recovery Supporter Sponsorship Level item
Recovery Supporter Sponsorship Level
$500
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material.
Recovery Ally Sponsorship Level item
Recovery Ally Sponsorship Level
$1,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period.
Recovery Advocate Sponsorship Level item
Recovery Advocate Sponsorship Level
$2,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period and a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms.
Recovery Rockstar Sponsorship Level item
Recovery Rockstar Sponsorship Level
$3,000
Includes your company's name and logo on all Recovery on the River printed material and our website for a 1 year period, a personalized "thank you" posted to New Horizons' social media platforms, and opportunity to display your own sign or banner at the event.
Add a donation for New Horizons Behavioral Health

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