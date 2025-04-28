Recovery Rhythms Benefit Concert: Play Now, Thrive Later! Auction

1-month of Zoom Fitness Classes with Stacy Yip https://yipfitness.com/meet-stacy-yip/ Estimate Value: $145 US Yip Fitness: Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes. Includes free one on one bi-weekly accountability coaching to meal-plan, learn accountability tricks, set daily habit goals, and manage stress. Restrictions: 1-month membership for 30 days. Cannot put a hold on the membership once started, and it expires after 30 days. Ages 13-80 years old. Tailored for women. No equipment needed to do the workouts. All levels welcome - every movement has a beginner to advanced option. You can give it as a gift, so it is transferable. No refunds. Cannot be combined with other gift certificates.

1-month of Zoom Fitness Classes with Stacy Yip https://yipfitness.com/meet-stacy-yip/ Estimate Value: $145 US Yip Fitness: Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes. Includes free one on one bi-weekly accountability coaching to meal-plan, learn accountability tricks, set daily habit goals, and manage stress. Restrictions: 1-month membership for 30 days. Cannot put a hold on the membership once started, and it expires after 30 days. Ages 13-80 years old. Tailored for women. No equipment needed to do the workouts. All levels welcome - every movement has a beginner to advanced option. You can give it as a gift, so it is transferable. No refunds. Cannot be combined with other gift certificates.

More details...