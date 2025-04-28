Recovery Rhythms Benefit Concert: Play Now, Thrive Later! Auction

1-month of Zoom Fitness Classes with Stacy Yip https://yipfitness.com/meet-stacy-yip/
Estimate Value: $145 US
Yip Fitness: Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes. Includes free one on one bi-weekly accountability coaching to meal-plan, learn accountability tricks, set daily habit goals, and manage stress.
Restrictions:
1-month membership for 30 days.
Cannot put a hold on the membership once started, and it expires after 30 days.
Ages 13-80 years old. Tailored for women.
No equipment needed to do the workouts.
All levels welcome - every movement has a beginner to advanced option.
You can give it as a gift, so it is transferable.
No refunds. Cannot be combined with other gift certificates.
1-month of Zoom Fitness Classes with Stacy Yip
$30
Starting bid
1-month of Zoom Fitness Classes with Stacy Yip
$30
Starting bid
3 Group Pilates Sessions
$25
Starting bid
Good Body Pilates is offering 3 group pilates sessions at a $99 value! Visit https://www.goodbodypilates.com/ for more information.
Wine + Charcuterie Basket
$35
Starting bid
$175 value of fine wines and cheeses tastefully paired with locally sourced spread, breads and other fun surprises.
2 hour Landscape Consultation
$50
Starting bid
$150 per hour value for professional landscape consultation to make your garden into a thriving oasis! Specialized training in California native plant landscapes, drought tolerance, drip irrigation, pollinator gardens, vegetable beds, water harvesting and urban food forests.
