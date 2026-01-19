RecoveryWerks! "Back to Basics" Luncheon Gala with Special Guest: Chris Raymer

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About this event
Faith in Action Sponsors help reduce the stigma of addiction through contributing funding for client education classes and community events while highlighting the importance of seeking help early. Benefits include special
recognition in event materials, website & social media, and a table for 6.
Hope & Healing Sponsors make onsite recovery support services possible, reaching those in need at the Comal County Jail Day Treatment Program, the Comal Crisis Center, and First Footing Shelter, as well as at our local schools. Includes recognition in event program, website & social media, and a table for 6.
Love & Service Sponsors provide funding that helps build a strong and healthy recovery community through retreats and weekly sober social activities, the heart of RecoveryWerks! program. Benefits include supporting recovery efforts, recognition in the event program, website & social media, and a table for 6.
Our Shining Light sponsor leads the way by funding direct recovery services for teens, young adults, and families in Comal County, making our work possible. Benefits include taking the lead role in funding efforts, prominent logo placement in all materials, on website, and in social media advertising; VIP seating for 12 guests, and the opportunity to address gala attendees during the event.
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