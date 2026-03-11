recraft & co Shop

About this shop
complete cross stitch kit with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.
complete cross stitch kits with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.
complete cross stitch kit with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.
A spooky-themed collaborative coloring book full of art pages for you to color, submitted by local artists.
Set of 2 collaborative coloring books, full of creepy-cute, zen-doodle art created by recrafters.
One gluten-free, sourdough,chocolate chip cookie from Bubbles' Chocolate Chip Cookie. FOR PURCHASE IN PERSON ONLY
3-ingredient dog treats made with a base of oats, sourdough, and pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple & peanut butter. FOR PURCHASE IN PERSON ONLY
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!