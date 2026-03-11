recraft & co

Offered by

recraft & co

About this shop

recraft & co Shop

Cross Stitch Kit (1)
$8

complete cross stitch kit with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.

Cross Stitch Kits (2)
$12

complete cross stitch kits with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.

Cross Stitch Kits (3)
$20

complete cross stitch kit with custom designed pattern, thread, needle, instruction pamphlet, and cloth.

13 Shades of Fright Collaborative Coloring Book
$3

A spooky-themed collaborative coloring book full of art pages for you to color, submitted by local artists.

Creepy-Cute Collaborative Coloring Book(s)
$5

Set of 2 collaborative coloring books, full of creepy-cute, zen-doodle art created by recrafters.

Bubbles' Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1

One gluten-free, sourdough,chocolate chip cookie from Bubbles' Chocolate Chip Cookie. FOR PURCHASE IN PERSON ONLY

Bubbles' Pupper Treats
$1

3-ingredient dog treats made with a base of oats, sourdough, and pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple & peanut butter. FOR PURCHASE IN PERSON ONLY

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!