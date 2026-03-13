recraft & co
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recraft & co

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recraft & co

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recraft + Tiger Creek: Swinging Into Spring

DIY Keychain Kits item
DIY Keychain Kits
$5

Tiger Creek animal charms, beads, and materials to make your own keychain.

Stamp Your Own Jungle $2 item
Stamp Your Own Jungle $2
$2

A hands on activity to create a commemorative poster.

Stamp Your Own Jungle $4 item
Stamp Your Own Jungle $4
$3

A hands on activity to create a commemorative poster.

Stamp Your Own Jungle $5 item
Stamp Your Own Jungle $5
$5

A hands on activity to create a commemorative poster.

Cat Ear Hair Clips item
Cat Ear Hair Clips
$10

Hand-crocheted cat ear hair clips because you're feline good!

Bubbles' Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Bubbles' Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1

Gluten-free, sourdough, chocolate chip cookie from Bubbles' Bakery

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!