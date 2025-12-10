DHCA Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 23, 2027
Help DHCA support Druid Hills organizations and schools, sponsor community events, and continue to provide strong neighborhood communication.
Valid until February 23, 2027
Help DHCA support Druid Hills organizations and schools, sponsor community events, and continue to provide strong neighborhood communication.
Valid until February 23, 2027
Your household's enhanced support helps ensure we can meet or surpass our yearly budget for neighborhood grants and sponsorships.
Valid until February 23, 2027
Your household's enhanced support helps ensure we can meet or surpass our yearly budget for neighborhood grants and sponsorships.
Valid until February 23, 2027
Our Druid Hills Stewards provide crucial backing for DHCA’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the quality of life in Druid Hills through active engagement and programs.
Valid until February 23, 2027
Our Druid Hills Stewards provide crucial backing for DHCA’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the quality of life in Druid Hills through active engagement and programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!