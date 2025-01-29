Recycling Club Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support our work and reuse more! Receive a Bazaar Buck that can be used once a month at our Recraft Bazaar in Cocoa Village.
Renews monthly
Recycle 1 grocery bag/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)
Renews monthly
Recycle up to 2 grocery bags/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)
Renews monthly
Recycle up to 5 grocery bags/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)
Valid for one year
Recycle one time a year up to 2 large (30-50 gallons) trash bags of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes).
This is a good option for members who do once-a-year clean-ups!
Valid for one year
Recycle twice a year, each time up to 3 large (30-50 gallons) trash bags of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes).
This is a good option for members who do spring and fall clean-ups!
Renews monthly
Recycle up to 100lbs once a month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes). Besides recycling with us, members will help pick recycling boxes we purchase for the year!
Businesses will be added to our website as well as have presence on our social media channels.
Valid for one year
Recycle up to 400lbs once a year of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes). Besides recycling with us, members will help pick recycling boxes we purchase for the year!
Businesses will be added to our website as well as have presence on our social media channels.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!