Recycle Brevard Inc

Offered by

Recycle Brevard Inc

About the memberships

Recycling Club Memberships

Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Support our work and reuse more! Receive a Bazaar Buck that can be used once a month at our Recraft Bazaar in Cocoa Village.

Light Monthly Recycler
$10

Renews monthly

Recycle 1 grocery bag/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)

Serious Monthly Recycler
$15

Renews monthly

Recycle up to 2 grocery bags/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)

Super Monthly Recycler
$25

Renews monthly

Recycle up to 5 grocery bags/month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes)

Annual Recycler
$250

Valid for one year

Recycle one time a year up to 2 large (30-50 gallons) trash bags of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes).
This is a good option for members who do once-a-year clean-ups!

Super Annual Recycler
$500

Valid for one year

Recycle twice a year, each time up to 3 large (30-50 gallons) trash bags of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes).
This is a good option for members who do spring and fall clean-ups!

Business Monthly Recycler
$250

Renews monthly

Recycle up to 100lbs once a month of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes). Besides recycling with us, members will help pick recycling boxes we purchase for the year!
Businesses will be added to our website as well as have presence on our social media channels.

Business Annual Recycler
$1,000

Valid for one year

Recycle up to 400lbs once a year of hard-to-recycle material that we collect through available boxes from TerraCycle (various, e.g. pens & markers, empty glue sticks, non-organic kitchen waste), Call2Recycle (single-use batteries) and GreenDisk (VHS, cassette tapes). Besides recycling with us, members will help pick recycling boxes we purchase for the year!
Businesses will be added to our website as well as have presence on our social media channels.

Add a donation for Recycle Brevard Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!