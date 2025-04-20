Red and Blue Fair

Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.
Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.
Red Tickets - Food & Activity
$1
Fair tickets can be purchased individually, with each ticket valued at one dollar. Tickets can be used for games, food purchases, sand art activities, and face painting. Pricing details include:
• Games: 2 ticket per game
• Inflatable activities: 4 tickets per turn
• Sand Art and Face Painting: 3 tickets each
• Food items:
• Walking Tacos: $5
• Lemon Sticks: $3
• Funnel Cake/Cotton Candy: $3
• Hot Dogs: $2
• Pretzels, Soda, and Water: $1 each
Please note that fair tickets are separate from raffle basket tickets.
Fair tickets can be purchased individually, with each ticket valued at one dollar. Tickets can be used for games, food purchases, sand art activities, and face painting. Pricing details include:
• Games: 2 ticket per game
• Inflatable activities: 4 tickets per turn
• Sand Art and Face Painting: 3 tickets each
• Food items:
• Walking Tacos: $5
• Lemon Sticks: $3
• Funnel Cake/Cotton Candy: $3
• Hot Dogs: $2
• Pretzels, Soda, and Water: $1 each
Please note that fair tickets are separate from raffle basket tickets.
Blue Tickets - Raffle Baskets - Single tickets
$2
Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!
Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!
Blue Tickets - Raffle Baskets- 3 for $5!
$5
Buy more and Save!
Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!
Buy more and Save!
Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!