Jenkintown Home and School Association

Hosted by

Jenkintown Home and School Association

About this event

Red and Blue Fair 2026

250 West Ave

Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA

Single Wristband
$20

Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.

Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.

2 Wristbands
$35

Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.

Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.

3 Wristbands
$50

Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.

Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.

Red Tickets - Food & Activities
$1

Fair tickets can be purchased individually, with each ticket valued at one dollar. Tickets can be used for games, food purchases, sand art activities, and face painting. Pricing details include:
Games: 2 ticket per game
Inflatable activities: 4 tickets per turn
Sand Art and Face Painting: 3 tickets each

Caricatures: 10 tickets per face


Food items:

Walking Tacos: $5

Funnel Cake: $5

Lemon Sticks: $3

Cotton Candy: $3

Hot Dogs: $3

Pizza Slice: $3

Pretzels/Soda/Juice: $2

Water: $1

Please note that fair tickets are separate from raffle basket tickets. The Chilly Banana will be onsite, and will be accepting payment directly, for their sweet frozen treats!

Blue Tickets - Raffle Baskets - Single tickets
$2
Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!
Blue Tickets - Raffle Baskets- 3 for $5!
$5
Buy more and Save! Blue Tickets, for Raffle Baskets, can be used to bid on our amazing gift baskets! Drop your tickets into the containers at the Raffle Basket tables. Winners are announced around 2:45pm, at the end of the fair. Good luck!
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