Red and Blue Fair 2026

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About this event
Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.
Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.
Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.
Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.
Wristbands grant unlimited access to all inflatables and games, as well as 1 sand art activity, and 1 face painting.
Wristbands DO NOT include concessions, Raffle Basket entries or caricatures.
Fair tickets can be purchased individually, with each ticket valued at one dollar. Tickets can be used for games, food purchases, sand art activities, and face painting. Pricing details include:
Games: 2 ticket per game
Inflatable activities: 4 tickets per turn
Sand Art and Face Painting: 3 tickets each
Caricatures: 10 tickets per face
Food items:
Walking Tacos: $5
Funnel Cake: $5
Lemon Sticks: $3
Cotton Candy: $3
Hot Dogs: $3
Pizza Slice: $3
Pretzels/Soda/Juice: $2
Water: $1
Please note that fair tickets are separate from raffle basket tickets. The Chilly Banana will be onsite, and will be accepting payment directly, for their sweet frozen treats!
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