Red & White On The Green Silent Auction

Valued at: $250 | Starting Bid: $100
Relax, recharge, and restore balance. This rejuvenating basket features a gift certificate for a one-hour authentic Thai massage paired with premium self-care goodies to continue the spa vibes at home. From soothing personal care products to pampering extras, this basket is your ticket to the restorative “me time” you deserve.
Valued at: $150 | Starting Bid: $50
Spark creativity, problem-solving, and endless fun! This engaging STEM basket includes hands-on building sets that let kids design and test cars, roller coasters, and more. Perfect for curious minds, this set combines playtime with early engineering skills development—making it the ultimate gift for young inventors in the making.
Valued at: $200 | Starting Bid: $75
Turn dreams into plans! This beautifully curated basket includes a framed dry-erase vision board, chic “Dream Big” neon sign, and elegant accessories like a Tea Forte infuser mug, travel journal, photo frame, and decorative storage box—plus dry-erase pens and eraser for daily refreshes. Perfect for goal-setters, creatives, and anyone ready to manifest their brightest future in style.
Valued at: $100 | Starting Bid: $25 |
Refresh, recharge, and refine with this men’s self-care basket featuring four Ben Sherman body washes, exfoliating bar soap, a stainless steel grooming kit, beard oil, a leather-bound journal, and a three-wick candle. The perfect mix of grooming essentials and relaxation, it’s a gift of confidence, style, and well-deserved downtime.
Valued at: $275 | Starting Bid: $100 Treat your tresses to the ultimate in self-care and style! This indulgent package features a four-pack of Uncle Funky’s Daughter natural hair care products, beloved for their plant-powered formulas that nourish curls, coils, and waves to perfection. Pair that with a professional blow out or silk press service by the talented Donita Conner Bessard, master stylist at Mass Appeal by Episode, and you’ll step out with confidence, shine, and flawless style. A perfect blend of at-home luxury and expert artistry, this basket is a celebration of healthy, gorgeous hair. Thank you to owner entrepreneurs and Delta Sigma Theta Sorors Renee Morris and Donita Conner Bessard for the donations.
Valued at: $300 | Starting Bid: $100
Raise your glass to excellence and community pride! This curated basket highlights standout Black-owned brands, including Uncle Nearest Whiskey (a world-renowned, award-winning spirit), GO3 Vodka, fine wines, and a Specs gift card for your next indulgence. Perfect for cocktail enthusiasts and culture lovers alike, this basket brings bold flavors and inspiring stories to your next celebration.
Valued at: $125 | Starting Bid: $50
Uncork relaxation with this elegant basket featuring a mini wood charcuterie board, a $40 Spec’s gift card, and three distinctive wines: a California Pinot Noir, Italian Pinot Nero, and New Mexico Brut Rosé. Perfect for entertaining or savoring quiet evenings with style and flavor.
Valued at: $400 | Starting Bid: $150
Own a piece of Houston sports history! This authentic jersey, hand-signed by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, is a prized collectible for any Oilers or football fan. Display it proudly as a centerpiece of your collection—or as the ultimate conversation starter at your next watch party. A rare treasure for die-hard fans of H-Town’s gridiron legacy.
Valued at: $1200 | Starting Bid: $175
Get ready to swing, stride, and shine on the greens with this extraordinary golf and lifestyle package that blends luxury, sport, and history:
- TaylorMade Golf Bag – A sleek, professional-grade bag designed for both style and performance.
- $250 Memorial Park Golf Course Gift Certificate – Courtesy of TDECU, play Houston’s crown jewel and home to the PGA Tour’s Houston Open.
- Four Boxes of Premium Kirkland Signature Urethane Golf Balls – High-performance balls that rival the pros’ favorites.
- Author-Autographed Copy of 1896: John Matthew Shippen, Jr., A Golf Legend – Celebrate the legacy of John Matthew Shippen Jr., who made history in 1896 as the first American-born professional golfer. The son of a formerly enslaved father, Shippen competed in the U.S. Golf Association’s second National Championship at Shinnecock Hills in New York. He went on to play in five U.S. Opens, with his final appearance in 1913 — the same year his younger sister, Eliza Pearl Shippen, became a founder of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as a Howard University undergraduate.
- Kate Spade Women’s Loafers – Walk the course in style with these chic, comfortable shoes, perfect for a day on the fairway or a celebratory dinner after your round.
Valued at: $300 | Starting Bid: $100
Celebrate the rise of a WNBA superstar! This signed basketball and memorabilia collection honors Aliyah Boston, standout power forward and center for the Indiana Fever and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year (unanimous). A collegiate champion from South Carolina turned professional sensation, Boston is already shaping the future of women’s basketball. Own a piece of her inspiring journey - Autographed Basketball! - destined to grow in value.
Valued at: $1,400 | Starting Bid: $250
Uncork an unforgettable evening! Gather your friends for a private wine education and tasting experience at Houston’s award-winning Nice Winery. With space for up to 16 guests, this intimate class combines world-class wines, expert guidance from winemakers, and the relaxed luxury of a boutique vineyard oasis right in the city. Sip, savor, and learn in a night that’s equal parts fun and refined.
Valued at: $500 | Starting Bid: $100
Step into the vivid world of West African color and creativity with this framed fine-art oil painting by Samuel Agbenyegah, better known as Samkobee, generously donated by Gite Gallery, Houston. This is more than a painting — it’s a story, a journey, and a statement.
⸻
About the Artist & Significance
• Rising Star, Self-Taught Visionary: Samkobee developed his own path as an artist, growing up on Ghana’s coast and embracing semi-abstract styles that pulsate with life, texture, and emotion.
• Recognized & Collectible: His work is part of the Howard University Collection (The Ronald W. and Patricia Walters Collection of African Art), affirming his rising importance and cross-continental appeal.
• Featured on Black Entertainment Television & in Ghana’s Leading Art Circles: His art has been showcased on BET and has drawn attention in major Ghanaian art discussions, placing Samkobee among the new generation of artists shaping Ghana’s contemporary art scene.
⸻
Why You’ll Want This Piece
• Original Oil & Texture: The medium (oil painting) gives richness, depth, and permanence — more than a print, this is an original, hand-worked creation.
• Framed & Display-Ready: The work comes beautifully framed, so it’s ready to hang and instantly transform your space — home, office, or gallery wall.
• Cultural & Aesthetic Value: The painting is not only visually striking but also carries cultural weight — a bridge between Ghanaian heritage and universal expression through color, form, and abstraction.
