Red & White On The Green Silent Auction

Valued at: $500 | Starting Bid: $100

Step into the vivid world of West African color and creativity with this framed fine-art oil painting by Samuel Agbenyegah, better known as Samkobee, generously donated by Gite Gallery, Houston. This is more than a painting — it’s a story, a journey, and a statement.

⸻

About the Artist & Significance

• Rising Star, Self-Taught Visionary: Samkobee developed his own path as an artist, growing up on Ghana’s coast and embracing semi-abstract styles that pulsate with life, texture, and emotion.

• Recognized & Collectible: His work is part of the Howard University Collection (The Ronald W. and Patricia Walters Collection of African Art), affirming his rising importance and cross-continental appeal.

• Featured on Black Entertainment Television & in Ghana’s Leading Art Circles: His art has been showcased on BET and has drawn attention in major Ghanaian art discussions, placing Samkobee among the new generation of artists shaping Ghana’s contemporary art scene.

⸻





Why You’ll Want This Piece

• Original Oil & Texture: The medium (oil painting) gives richness, depth, and permanence — more than a print, this is an original, hand-worked creation.

• Framed & Display-Ready: The work comes beautifully framed, so it’s ready to hang and instantly transform your space — home, office, or gallery wall.

• Cultural & Aesthetic Value: The painting is not only visually striking but also carries cultural weight — a bridge between Ghanaian heritage and universal expression through color, form, and abstraction.



