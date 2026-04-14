Red Barn Chess Membership Plans for 2026-2027

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Membership is required to save a spot for your child in the program. Perfect if your child is wanting socialization and enjoy the fun weekly. We have in-club competitions and offer regular prizes. Members receive discounts to workshops and priority for club tournaments. Funds will be used to support our chess education, purchasing supplies and putting on events for the group.
Renews monthly
Membership is required to save a spot for each child in the program. For families with 3 or more children. Come for socialization and enjoy the fun weekly meetups. We have in-club competitions and offer regular prizes. Members receive discounts to workshops and priority for club tournaments.
Renews monthly
Membership is required to save two spots for each of your children in the program. Perfect if you want socialization and enjoy the fun weekly. We have in-club competitions and offer regular prizes. Members receive discounts to workshops and priority for club tournaments. Funds will be used to support our chess education, purchasing supplies and putting on events for the group.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!