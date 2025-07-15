Red Barn Natures Way Foundation's Buffalo Under the Stars Silent Auction
Private Chef Soiree
$2,000
Starting bid
A five-star resaturant experience in the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests. Mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family and friends. Valid within 12 months of purchase date.
Louisville, KY, Hotel Stay for Two With Burboun Tour
$2,500
Starting bid
This three day, two night stay at the Omni Louisville Hotel includes an 8 hour private distillery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan. The hotel is just a short ride away from the Kentucky Derby Museum and Churchill downs, as well as walking distance to some of the top downtown attractions. Enjoy an enlightening, fun-filled day in the beautiful countryside as you visit distilleries such as Maker's Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey. Approximate value of $3,700.
Hand-made Amish Quilt
$250
Starting bid
Feast your eyes on this stunning Amish-made, queen-sized quilt lovingly donated by one of our amazing volunteers! Featuring intricate hand appliqués and measuring 98" x 120", this one-of-a-kind piece is as cozy as it is beautiful.
Autographed Taylor Swift "Folklore" Album Cover and Photo
$200
Starting bid
A must-have for any Swiftie! This beautifully framed display features a striking black-and-white image of Taylor Swift in the studio, alongside an authenticated hand-signed “Folklore” album photo. Professionally matted and ready to hang, this collector’s piece brings music, mood, and magic to any room.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!