Red Carpet Daddy Daughter Dance/Fund Raiser

When you donate a ticket you Pay the way for someone who would really benefit from this experience but is less fortunate in the funds to do so! Help a struggling dad make an impact in his daughter’s life. #makeadifference #payitforward

When you donate a ticket you Pay the way for someone who would really benefit from this experience but is less fortunate in the funds to do so! Help a struggling dad make an impact in his daughter’s life. #makeadifference #payitforward

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