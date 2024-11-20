Red Carpet Daddy Daughter Dance/Fund Raiser

Each ticket covers 1 appetizer, 1 entree, and 1 beverage. Complimentary of The Manor catering team. (Cash bar available for adults only!)
Each ticket covers 1 appetizer, 1 entree, and 1 beverage. Complimentary of The Manor catering team. (Cash bar available for adults only!)
Donate a ticket
$75
When you donate a ticket you Pay the way for someone who would really benefit from this experience but is less fortunate in the funds to do so! Help a struggling dad make an impact in his daughter’s life.
#makeadifference #payitforward
When you donate a ticket you Pay the way for someone who would really benefit from this experience but is less fortunate in the funds to do so! Help a struggling dad make an impact in his daughter’s life.
#makeadifference #payitforward
Add a donation for ABE Nation Outreach Ministries INC.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!