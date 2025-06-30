Red Carpet for Recovery

We are proud to present two captivating paintings by artist Chris Cherry, each a heartfelt tribute to his journey of recovery and a loving homage to his late mother. The first piece, "Guardian Trees," depicts a serene landscape where vibrant trees stretch towards the sky, symbolizing growth, resilience, and the unwavering support that Chris feels from his mother. The lush foliage serves as a reminder of her nurturing spirit, always watching over him with pride. The second painting, "Celestial Moons," portrays a night sky illuminated by radiant moons, embodying hope and guidance. This artwork reflects Chris's belief that his mother is up there, shining brightly and cheering him on as he navigates life with newfound clarity and purpose. Both paintings resonate deeply with Chris’s personal story of overcoming addiction, now accompanied by his cherished Astro droid Nar-2-D2, a symbol of the strength and navigation he needed during his darkest times. Bidding on these pieces is not just an opportunity to own beautiful art but to support a journey of love, recovery, and inspiration. Both canvas paintings are 10" by 14"

