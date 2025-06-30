Red Carpet for Recovery

Charleston RiverDogs Baseball Experience Family 4 pack
$50
Starting bid
($100 Value)
Take the family out to the ballgame with this fun-filled Charleston RiverDogs package! Enjoy a night at “The Joe” with everything you need for a great time:
• 4 Tickets to a RiverDogs home game
• 4 Hot Dogs
• 4 Bags of Chips
• 4 Bottles of Water
An all-American experience perfect for families, friends, or a summer night out. Batter up! ⚾
5 night stay at Point Pleasant in St. Thomas
$450
Starting bid
5-Night Caribbean Getaway at Point Pleasant Resort – St. Thomas
(Valued at over $1,000!)
Escape to paradise with a 5-night stay at a stunning, newly renovated hilltop villa (Unit D38) in the beautiful Point Pleasant Resort on sunny St. Thomas!
This tropical villa offers:
• Breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and the U.S. & British Virgin Islands
• A cozy queen-size bed with drapes for privacy
• A beautifully updated bathroom with large walk-in shower
• A full kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances
• A relaxing living and dining area with seating for four
• A large, covered balcony with outdoor seating—perfect for morning coffee or sunset cocktails
• Access to the Hilltop Pool, just steps away
Enjoy 100mb high-speed WiFi, peace, and panoramic ocean views from every corner of this villa.
📅 Dates based on availability
✈️ Flights not included
Treat yourself to the ultimate tropical escape—perfect for couples, solo travelers, or a peaceful retreat in paradise!
Gift Card package
$100
Starting bid
Valued at $255, this gift card package is packed with something for everyone! Whether you’re shopping, dining, or getting your car cleaned, this bundle has you covered:
• $100 Amazon Gift Card – Perfect for anything from household goods to last-minute gifts.
• $75 White Horse Auto Wash Gift Card – Keep your car sparkling clean with top-tier service.
• $15 Dunkin’ Gift Card – Grab your favorite coffee or breakfast on the go.
• $15 Starbucks Gift Card – Enjoy handcrafted drinks and tasty treats.
• $50 San Miguel’s Gift Card – Dine out with delicious Mexican fare at a local favorite.
A great mix of practical and indulgent—this bundle makes the perfect auction prize!
Ocean View Villa (K3)
$250
Starting bid
North Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Escape – 2 Night / 3 Day Stay at Ocean View Villas (Unit K3)
(Value: Relaxation & Ocean Views – Dates Based on Availability)
Treat yourself to a 2-night, 3-day beachfront getaway at this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo located in the highly sought-after Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. Perched on the 3rd floor of Ocean View Villas, Unit K3 offers unbeatable views of the Atlantic and everything you need for a comfortable, relaxing stay.
🏖️ Package Features:
• 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
• Master: Queen bed with ensuite bath & ocean view
• Guest Room: 1 Double bed & 1 Twin bed – ideal for kids or guests
• Spacious Living Room with 2 sofas (one is a pullout)
• Fully Equipped Kitchen – perfect for vacation meals
• Private Balcony with Direct Ocean Views
• Free WiFi & Linens (excluding beach towels)
• Gated Parking Lot with 1 Parking Pass Included
Enjoy morning coffee to the sound of the waves, watch a movie after a day on the beach, or simply unwind in your private oceanfront oasis.
No motorcycles, trailers, or golf carts allowed. No smoking inside the condo.
Dates subject to availability.
Original Watercolor by Andrew Wyeth Rural Holiday 25” by 20”
$100
Starting bid
This original watercolor painting, Rural Holiday, is a rare and exquisite piece by renowned American artist Andrew Wyeth (1917–2009), widely known as “the painter of the people” for his powerful depictions of rural life and the human experience. Professionally framed and ready to hang, this artwork was generously donated to our auction by a local art collector who wished to share its beauty and significance with the community.
Rural Holiday was created as a study for Wyeth’s later work, Marsh Hawk, offering a unique window into his artistic process. This particular piece is a limited edition, out-of-print watercolor that is plate signed by Wyeth and officially authorized and copyrighted by W.E. Weiss, Jr. Exceptionally hard to find, it is a true collector’s item and a timeless representation of American realism.
Framed Folk Art Canvas by Norma Schneeman Signed and Dated
$100
Starting bid
This evocative folk art-style canvas by American artist Norma Schneeman captures the timeless charm of 19th-century portraiture. Painted in 1987 and signed by the artist (“N. Schneeman 1987”), the piece features a solemn young girl in a deep red dress holding a handmade cloth doll, rendered in a style that pays homage to early American traditions.
The doll, reminiscent of handcrafted cloth dolls historically created in Black communities, adds powerful cultural context to this nostalgic scene. The painting is set in a handmade wooden frame with a distressed finish that enhances its vintage appeal and authenticity.
A meaningful and beautifully detailed work, this piece will resonate with collectors of Americana, folk art, and culturally rooted storytelling.
Dimensions are 15” by 19”
$100 Swig and Swine Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Get ready to indulge in some of the best BBQ the Lowcountry has to offer! This $100 gift card to Swig & Swine is perfect for treating yourself, your friends, or your family to a mouthwatering feast. From smoked brisket and pulled pork to house-made sides and craft beers, Swig & Swine delivers a true Southern BBQ experience. Whether you dine in or take it to-go, this gift card guarantees a delicious time.
Donated by Swig & Swine – thank you for supporting our cause!
Gift Certificate for 4 Haircuts ($140 value)
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or your loved ones to a fresh new look with this gift certificate good for four haircuts at Oskar’s Family Barbershop. Known for their skilled barbers, welcoming atmosphere, and attention to detail, Oskar’s is a go-to spot for clean cuts and great service. Whether you're maintaining your style or going for a brand-new look, this package has you covered.
Donated by Oskar’s Family Barbershop – thank you for your generous support!
$200 Tattoo Gift Certificate from Maurice Hardwick
$100
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Maurice Hardwick – Local Tattoo Legend
This $200 gift certificate offers the chance to get inked by one of Charleston’s most respected and sought-after tattoo artists, Maurice Hardwick. Known for his exceptional artistry, clean lines, and custom designs, Maurice has earned a reputation as a true local legend in the tattoo community.
Whether you're adding to your collection or getting your first piece, this is your opportunity to work with a master. Don’t miss out on this chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art!
"Inspiration from Above" by FAVOR's own, Chris Cherry!
$25
Starting bid
We are proud to present two captivating paintings by artist Chris Cherry, each a heartfelt tribute to his journey of recovery and a loving homage to his late mother.
The first piece, "Guardian Trees," depicts a serene landscape where vibrant trees stretch towards the sky, symbolizing growth, resilience, and the unwavering support that Chris feels from his mother. The lush foliage serves as a reminder of her nurturing spirit, always watching over him with pride.
The second painting, "Celestial Moons," portrays a night sky illuminated by radiant moons, embodying hope and guidance. This artwork reflects Chris's belief that his mother is up there, shining brightly and cheering him on as he navigates life with newfound clarity and purpose.
Both paintings resonate deeply with Chris’s personal story of overcoming addiction, now accompanied by his cherished Astro droid Nar-2-D2, a symbol of the strength and navigation he needed during his darkest times.
Bidding on these pieces is not just an opportunity to own beautiful art but to support a journey of love, recovery, and inspiration.
Both canvas paintings are 10" by 14"
