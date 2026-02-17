San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

Hosted by

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

About this event

SDGMC Red Carpet Party 2026

3796 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103, USA

General Admission
$35

General admission ticket. Includes appetizers, champagne greeting, award ballot entry, and bar open seating/standing ticket.

Entry for 6 (General Admission)
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Save $5 off on General admission tickets for 6. Includes appetizers, champagne greeting, award ballot entry, and bar open seating/standing ticket.

Single VIP Ticket
$50

VIP Seating. Close to stage/performances. Includes expedited entry, champagne service before and during event, reserved VIP seating, award ballot entry, appetizers and dinner, and table service (servers bring you your food)

VIP table for 8
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Save $5 on VIP Seating. Close to stage/performances. Includes expedited entry, champagne service before and during event, reserved VIP seating, award ballot entry, appetizers and dinner, and table service (servers bring you your food)

Add a donation for San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

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