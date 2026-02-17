SDGMC Red Carpet Party 2026

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General admission ticket. Includes appetizers, champagne greeting, award ballot entry, and bar open seating/standing ticket.
Save $5 off on General admission tickets for 6. Includes appetizers, champagne greeting, award ballot entry, and bar open seating/standing ticket.
VIP Seating. Close to stage/performances. Includes expedited entry, champagne service before and during event, reserved VIP seating, award ballot entry, appetizers and dinner, and table service (servers bring you your food)
Save $5 on VIP Seating. Close to stage/performances. Includes expedited entry, champagne service before and during event, reserved VIP seating, award ballot entry, appetizers and dinner, and table service (servers bring you your food)
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