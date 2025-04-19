RED CHOCOLATE: The Send Off

Individual VIP ticket purchasers will enjoy express entry, one (1) complimentary beverage voucher, exclusive VIP patio access, and chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. Individual VIP tickets do NOT come with guaranteed seating. ONLY the purchase of a VIP section or a Premium VIP ticket guarantees reserved seating. There will be VERY LIMITED seating available on a first-come first-sit basis.
Individual VIP ticket purchasers will enjoy express entry, one (1) complimentary beverage voucher, exclusive VIP patio access, and chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. Individual VIP tickets do NOT come with guaranteed seating. ONLY the purchase of a VIP section or a Premium VIP ticket guarantees reserved seating. There will be VERY LIMITED seating available on a first-come first-sit basis.
Advance PREMIUM VIP
$100
Individual PREMIUM VIP ticket purchasers will enjoy express entry, two (2) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Individual Advance PREMIUM VIP ticket does come with a guaranteed reserved seat in a sofa section.
Individual PREMIUM VIP ticket purchasers will enjoy express entry, two (2) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Individual Advance PREMIUM VIP ticket does come with a guaranteed reserved seat in a sofa section.
Advance VIP SECTION (4-person)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy express entry, twelve (12) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for four (4) people in a sofa section.
VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy express entry, twelve (12) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for four (4) people in a sofa section.
Advance VIP SECTION (10-person)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy express entry, thirty (30) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio/cigar lounge access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for ten (10) people in a sofa section.
VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy express entry, thirty (30) complimentary beverage vouchers, exclusive VIP patio/cigar lounge access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for ten (10) people in a sofa section.
Advance THRONE VIP SECTION (10-person)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
THRONE VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy PRIME section locations, express entry, bottle service (two (2) bottles from selected list), exclusive VIP patio/cigar lounge access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for ten (10) people in a sofa section.
THRONE VIP SECTION purchasers will enjoy PRIME section locations, express entry, bottle service (two (2) bottles from selected list), exclusive VIP patio/cigar lounge access, and light hors d'oeuvres/chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. An Advance VIP SECTION does come with guaranteed reserved seats for ten (10) people in a sofa section.