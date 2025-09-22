eventClosed

Williston Band Hoodie

addExtraDonation

$

Small Marching Band Student Hoodie item
Small Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

Medium Marching Band Student Hoodie item
Medium Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

Large Marching Band Student Hoodie item
Large Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

XL Marching Band Student Hoodie item
XL Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

2XL Marching Band Student Hoodie item
2XL Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

3XL Marching Band Student Hoodie item
3XL Marching Band Student Hoodie
$20

Hoodie for Marching Band Students only. Hoodie will be printed in Red and White ink on a black hoodie. Students will need to pay the $20.00 and the Boosters will cover the rest of the cost. Payment is Due by Friday September 26th and orders will be put through Saturday the 27th. This is a one time order, no orders after this date will be processed. Thank you

Adult Small item
Adult Small
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Adult Large item
Adult Large
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Adult XL item
Adult XL
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Adult 2XL item
Adult 2XL
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Adult 3XL item
Adult 3XL
$35

As a band supporter, red and white ink printed on a black hoodie.

Additional payment
$15

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing