Red Dirt Derby

 Early access to event and VIP cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres  Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8 with 8 signature drink tickets  Sponsored company game board horse  Entry into the Main Event race  Choice of: o 2 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event o 1 promotional video of sponsorship to be posted via social media prior to the event  Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event  Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event

 Early access to event and VIP cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres  Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8 with 8 signature drink tickets  Sponsored company game board horse  Entry into the Main Event race  Choice of: o 2 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event o 1 promotional video of sponsorship to be posted via social media prior to the event  Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event  Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event

More details...