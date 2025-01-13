Red Dirt Derby

1211 Indiana Ave

Wichita Falls, TX 76301, USA

Winners Circle Table
$2,000
 Early access to event and VIP cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres  Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8 with 8 signature drink tickets  Sponsored company game board horse  Entry into the Main Event race  Choice of: o 2 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event o 1 promotional video of sponsorship to be posted via social media prior to the event  Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event  Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Run for the Roses Table
$1,250
 Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8  A single game sponsorship on the event game board  1 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event  Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event  Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Derby Hat Parade Table
$700
 Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8  Listed on credited sponsors social media post prior to the event  Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event  Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Table for 8
$600
 Reserved table for 8  Plated dinner for 8
Tickets for 2
$150
 2 General Admission Tickets  Plated dinner for 2
Ticket for 1
$75
 1 General Admission Tickets  Plated dinner for 1

