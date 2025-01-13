Red Dirt Derby

Early access to event and VIP cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres
Reserved table for 8
Plated dinner for 8 with 8 signature drink tickets
Sponsored company game board horse
Entry into the Main Event race
Choice of:
o 2 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event
o 1 promotional video of sponsorship to be posted via social media prior to the event
Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event
Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Run for the Roses Table
$1,250
Reserved table for 8
Plated dinner for 8
A single game sponsorship on the event game board
1 static sponsorship recognition posts via social media prior to the event
Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event
Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Derby Hat Parade Table
$700
Reserved table for 8
Plated dinner for 8
Listed on credited sponsors social media post prior to the event
Company name presented on scroll marquee at the event
Company name audible announcement of sponsors at event
Table for 8
$600
Reserved table for 8
Plated dinner for 8
Tickets for 2
$150
2 General Admission Tickets
Plated dinner for 2
Ticket for 1
$75
1 General Admission Tickets
Plated dinner for 1
